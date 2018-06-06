Aerotech News & Review


Local

June 6, 2018
 

Two escape plane crash during test flight in California desert

AP

A pilot and a passenger safely ejected before their single-engine turboprop crashed during a test flight June 4 in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, a spokesman for the plane’s developer said.

Both occupants are OK after successfully deploying their parachutes before the GA10 aircraft crashed about 15 miles west of Edwards Air Force Base, according to Earle Boyter, a North American official of Australia’s GippsAero.

The 10-seat experimental utility plane was likely destroyed, Boyter said.

It had taken off from Mojave Air and Space Port, about 85 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

A Federal Aviation Administration inspector was dispatched to the crash site, said agency spokesman Ian Gregor. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

GippsAero manufactures single-engine utility aircraft. The firm based in Morwell, Australia, is owned by Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Aerotech News Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Aerotech News Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – June 1, 2018 http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xumt/ Welcome to the Aerotech New...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – June 6, 2018

News Troubling U.S. Navy review finds widespread shortfalls in basic seamanship – A three-month internal review conducted by senior U.S. surface fleet leaders found that nearly 85 percent of its junior officers had either some or significant concerns in ship handling.   Watchdog warns Pentagon to fix F-35 tech problems before full-rate production starts –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 6, 2018

NATO aircraft start policing Montenegro’s airspace NATO aircraft have started policing Montenegro’s airspace, a year after the small Adriatic state became a member of the Western military alliance despite strong opposition from Russia. Italian and Greek warplanes held an exercise in the skies over Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, on June 5. They intercepted an “intruder” a...
 
Full Story »

 