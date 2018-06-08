Aerotech News & Review


World

June 8, 2018
 

Lockheed-Martin built F-35 comes home to RAF Marham

Royal Air Force photograph Royal Air Force photograph

Wg Cmdr. John Butcher, officer commanding 617 Squadron, led the formation to the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has welcomed home its first four F-35B advanced fighter aircraft, which will be flown by the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

With the aid of air-to-air refueling, the aircraft flew non-stop across the Atlantic from the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C., where British pilots have been undergoing intensive training on the aircraft in partnership with their U.S. Marine Corps counterparts. 

With stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft ever built. More than a fighter jet, the F-35’s ability to collect, analyze and share data is a powerful force multiplier enhancing all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace.

“This aircraft will truly transform how the UK conducts its defense operations and it is fitting that the next generation of combat air power has arrived as the RAF celebrates its centenary,” said Peter Ruddock, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin UK. “As a key partner in the F-35 program from its early stages, the UK has been instrumental in shaping the design and development of the aircraft, particularly in relation to the short take-off and vertical landing capabilities.” 

The program has also greatly benefitted UK industry with more than 500 British companies involved in the supply chain. Around 15 percent by value of each of the more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft projected on the program is manufactured in the UK, and to date the program has generated about $13 billion in contracts for British suppliers.

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Two of the four British F-35s fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

The aircraft have arrived two months ahead of schedule which will allow the UK’s Lightning Force to focus on achieving initial operational capability by the end of 2018. The first flight trials with the UK’s Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers are expected later this year.

Comprehensive sustainment support for the UK’s fleet of F-35 aircraft based at RAF Marham will be provided by Lightning Team UK, which represents the blended industry team of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce.

The UK currently has 15 F-35B aircraft in total, the remainder of which are stationed at MCAS Beaufort or Edwards Air Force Base in California, where they are involved in testing and training.

Around the world, there are now nearly 300 F-35 aircraft operating from 15 bases globally and the program has achieved more than 140,000 flight hours.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 8, 2018

News Are we headed for a ‘cyber Cuban Missile Crisis’ with Russia? – The risk posed to U.S. national security by what are believed to be Russian-backed hacking groups, is similar to the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis according to Cipher Brief Experts, but different, in that the U.S. has no clear and obvious deterrent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 8, 2018

North Korean military may benefit from Kim’s charm offensive While raising hopes for denuclearization, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s new focus on diplomacy could be a godsend for his generals. Kim’s thinking on how his military fits in to his plans to foster detente on the Korean Peninsula and negotiate security guarantees may become...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS photograph

NASA finds ancient organic material, mysterious methane on Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS photograph This low-angle self-portrait of NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called “Buckskin” on lower Moun...
 
Full Story »

 