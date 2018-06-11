Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 11, 2018
 

Air Force grounds B-1B Lancer fleet after emergency landing

AP

U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has grounded its B-1B Lancer fleet after one of the bombers made an emergency landing in Texas.

Gen. Robin Rand ordered the safety stand-down June 7. The Air Force says a safety investigation after the May 1 emergency landing found a problem with ejection seat components that caused the stand-down.

Air Force spokesman Maj. Ethan Stoker says there are 62 B-1Bs in the fleet stationed at bases including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Edwards Air Force Base in California, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, says they’re working on the issue closely with experts across the Air Force.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 11, 2018

News Pentagon ramps up civilian hiring; other agencies get cut – Despite direction from the White House for federal agencies to trim their payrolls, the Pentagon is going in the opposite direction — hiring more civilian employees to support burgeoning investments in cyber, intelligence, engineering, shipbuilding and logistics.     Business Nexter armored vehicle could...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 11, 2018

U.S. soldier killed in Somalia identified The U.S. soldier killed June 8 in an attack by extremists in Somalia has been identified as Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Ariz., the Pentagon said June 9. Conrad died from injuries sustained from what it called enemy indirect fire, the Pentagon said. Conrad was assigned...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
bae-darpa

BAE Systems to develop first-of-its-kind software for DARPA to model conflicts

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is sponsoring BAE Systems to develop software that will aid military planners in understanding and addressing the complex dynamics that drive conflicts around the world. Under ...
 
Full Story »

 