June 11, 2018
 

Qatar Emiri Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Sniper contract

The Qatar Emiri Air Force has selected Lockheed Martin’s Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pod for its Rafale aircraft, marking continued growth and platform expansion for the precision targeting capability.

Under this contract announced during the Eurosatory exhibition, Lockheed Martin will provide the QEAF with pods, spares and deployment support for the Rafale – the 10th platform to fly with Sniper ATP. Integration efforts are ongoing, with flight tests currently in progress.

“Platform expansion on the Rafale aircraft is a testament to Sniper ATP’s proven performance, ease of integration and open architecture,” said Kenen Nelson, director of Fixed Wing programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “We continuously invest to ensure that Sniper ATP is the most capable targeting pod available for our allies worldwide.”

Pod deliveries to the QEAF will begin in 2019.

Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.

Sniper ATP has been integrated across multiple platforms, including U.S. Air Force and multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52, Harrier and Typhoon aircraft. 



 

