Headlines – June 13, 2018

News

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cancel military exercises with South Korea — what happens next? –

The Pentagon is now working to implement President Donald Trump’s direction that it cancel joint exercises with the Republic of Korea following Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.





Business

As European defense evolves, here’s how industry is responding –

As priorities in Europe evolve, particularly with the threat of Russia growing more profound, industry partners are left to adapt. Defense News spoke to Kim Ernzen, vice president of land warfare systems in Raytheon Missile Systems, to find out the company’s approach to meeting customer expectations.



Danish defense minister not worried about trade war impact on buying U.S. weapons –

Denmark’s top defense official isn’t worried that the Trump administration’s move to impose tariffs on Europe will slow or limit his nation’s plan to invest heavily in American defense technologies.



French Army could have its first unmanned vehicle by 2025 –

The French Army and government procurement office will begin talks this summer for the acquisition of a new light armored vehicle, dubbed VBAE, with a view to equipping the service by 2025, according to a program director at the Direction Générale de l’Armement procurement office.



Eurosatory: This navigation system by Safran doesn’t need GPS –

Safran Electronics & Defense unveiled June 12 at the Eurosatory trade show a range of military inertial navigation systems, dubbed Geonyx, aimed at equipping armored vehicles, target acquisition systems and artillery.



Rheinmetall lifts curtain on new next-gen combat vehicle with hopes to spark U.S. Army interest –

Rheinmetall lifted a curtain, literally, complete with smoke and 80s rock, on its new Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle at Eurosatory June 12, setting its sights on meeting requirements for both European and U.S. future combat vehicles.



France orders 300 jeeps for special forces, paratroopers –

French special forces and paratroopers are due to receive the first of 300 new light, two-man jeeps at the end of 2021, a spokesman for the procurement office of the Armed Forces Ministry said.



France wants Germany to join forces on a missile –

France will seek to persuade Germany to go ahead with a cooperative project for a new missile to arm the Tiger attack helicopter, rather than see Berlin opt for the Israeli Spike weapon.



French startup is once again trying to sell a flying car to special forces –

Vaylon, a French start-up, has launched a fresh bid to pitch the latest version of its flying car, Pegase Mk 2 Evolved, to the French special forces and the Army’s conventional units.



Raytheon, Rafael seek ways for Iron Dome to play in US market –

Rafael, as well as its U.S. partner Raytheon, have been on a campaign to find ways for Iron Dome, an air defense system which has been operational in Israel for many years, to play in the U.S. market and is particularly targeting some emerging and urgent U.S. Army requirements as possible avenues.



India seeks $930 million worth of weapons and gear for Apaches –

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of weapons and support equipment for India’s proposed procurement of six AH-64E Apache helicopters.



P-17A frigate still on track despite industrial mishap, says GRSE –

Indian shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilder & Engineers has maintained that the company’s part in the Project 17A (P-17A) frigate program is unaffected by a crane collapse at its Kolkata facility.



Estonia to buy missiles, air defense system in $59 million deal –

Estonia says it has agreed to buy a short-range air defense system complete with Mistral surface-to-air missiles from MBDA Missile Systems, a major €50 million (U.S. $59 million) military deal for the small Baltic country.



How Virginia-class subs will be able to pack an even bigger punch –

Courtesy of BAE Systems, some Virginia-class submarines will be able to pack a bigger punch.



Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is now building a defense contractor utilizing consumer technology –

Its first major project: A virtual border wall between the United States and Mexico.



Turkey to develop NATO-standard command, control system for military –

The Turkish government has commissioned the country’s largest defense company, Aselsan, to develop, produce and deliver a total of 699 identification, friend or foe NATO Mode 5/S systems for the military.



U.S. Navy awards Lockheed Martin MK48 maintenance contract –

The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command awarded Lockheed Martin a five-year follow-on contract option June 12 worth about USD65 million to support the Navy’s intermediate-level maintenance activities for MK48 torpedoes at the Pearl Harbor Heavyweight Torpedo Intermediate Maintenance Activity.



U.S. Coast Guard signs $117 million contract for small unmanned aircraft –

Boeing subsidiary Insitu just inked a $117 million contract to provide small unmanned aircraft systems services across the fleet of U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutters.





Defense

Congress to Pentagon: Hey guys, tell us WTF you are doing –

The Defense Department has been using a loophole to keep lawmakers in the dark — or it’s notified them using seemingly intentionally vague language.



This lighter, stronger combat helmet is headed to soldiers –

In about a year, a helmet under development that shaves nearly a quarter of the weight off soldiers’ current helmet and provides better protection will likely be on soldiers’ heads.



U.S. Army is testing 10 new submachine guns –

One may go on to equip U.S. soldiers with the first sub-gun since World War II.



What is U.S. Navy’s secret ‘Sea Dragon’ weapon? –

Made public thanks to Chinese hackers, the weapon is supposedly a new offensive missile.



Flights to resume at Kadena Air Base after F-15 crash –

Following a stand-down at Kadena Air Base in Japan, F-15 training flights are scheduled to restart June 13.



Key lawmaker in favor of JSTARS recap cancellation, movement to alternate approach –

Should the U.S. Air Force cancel the JSTARS recap? One of Congress’ biggest defenders of the original JSTARS ground surveillance planes seems to think so.



U.S. to boost nuke sniffing with modified C-130s –

When the Air Force dispatches aircraft to the Asia-Pacific to monitor the atmosphere for signs of nuclear activity from North Korea, it relies on its WC-135 Constant Phoenix nuke-sniffing planes. But with only two of those in the service’s inventory, it’s possible the WC-135s might not be able to respond to every contingency.



Marine Corps plans to boost the number of Marines in Norway –

The Corps plans to add another 300 Marines to its rotation in Norway, the top Marine said June 12 at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I.





Veterans

Air Force honors Vietnam hero who served in three wars, was John McCain’s cellmate in the Hanoi Hilton –

One of the most highly decorated service members in U.S. military history has been posthumously advanced to the rank of brigadier general.



WWII Navajo Code Talker Samuel Tom Holiday dies at age 94 –

Samuel Tom Holiday, one of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers, died in southern Utah June 11 surrounded by family members who raised money through a crowdfunding campaign to be by his side.