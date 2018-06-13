Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 13, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin selects Raytheon to deliver next-generation F-35 sensor system

LM-raytheon
Lockheed Martin has selected Raytheon to develop and deliver the next generation Distributed Aperture System for the F-35 fighter jet.

The result of a Lockheed Martin-led competition, the selection will enhance capability and reduce cost.

The F-35’s DAS collects and sends high resolution, real-time imagery to the pilot’s helmet from six infrared cameras mounted around the aircraft, allowing pilots to see the environment around them — day or night. With the ability to detect and track threats from any angle, the F-35 DAS gives pilots unprecedented situational awareness of the battlespace.

“The supply chain competition for the next generation F-35 Distributed Aperture System resulted in significant cost savings, reliability and performance improvements,” said Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of the F-35 program. “We are aggressively pursuing cost reduction across the F-35 enterprise and this initiative is a clear demonstration of our unrelenting commitment to reduce costs and deliver transformational capabilities for the war fighter.”

Reduce costs, increased performance
The Raytheon-built DAS will be integrated into F-35 aircraft starting with Lot 15 aircraft, expected to begin deliveries in 2023. The next generation DAS system is estimated to generate the following results compared to the current system:

* More than $3 billion in life cycle cost savings
* Approximately 45 percent reduction in unit recurring cost
* Greater than 50 percent reduction in operations and sustainment cost
* 5 times more reliability
* 2 times performance capability improvement
* The new system will also indirectly benefit aircraft readiness and service manpower requirements

“Raytheon’s solution delivers next generation capability for the fifth generation F-35,” said Roy Azevedo vice president of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. “Our focus is on providing pilots every tactical advantage imaginable while ensuring taxpayers receive the best value possible.”

With stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft ever built. More than a fighter jet, the F-35’s ability to collect, analyze and share data is a powerful force multiplier enhancing all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace and enabling men and women in uniform to execute their mission and come home safe.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 13, 2018

News President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cancel military exercises with South Korea — what happens next? – The Pentagon is now working to implement President Donald Trump’s direction that it cancel joint exercises with the Republic of Korea following Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.     Business As...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 13, 2018

Pilot injured in U.S. F-15 crash off Okinawa, Japan The pilot of a U.S. F-15C fighter jet was hospitalized in serious condition after it crashed June 11 in waters south of Okinawa in southern Japan, the Air Force said. The pilot, who was not identified, ejected and was rescued by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
nasa-uav2

NASA flies large UAV in public airspace without chase plane for first time

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich Aircraft maintenance crews at NASA‘s Armstrong Flight Research Center prepare the remotely-piloted Ikhana aircraft for a test flight June 12, 2018. The test flight was performed to validate key ...
 
Full Story »

 