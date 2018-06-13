Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin’s MHTK interceptor matures to development stage

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

The Lockheed Martin Miniature-Hit-to-Kill missile, pictured during a January 2018 controlled flight test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., was awarded a $2.6 million dollar maturation contract to evaluate its effectiveness and demonstrate manufacturing readiness as part of the Extended Mission Area Missile Program.

The U.S. Army Cruise Missile Defense Systems Project Office awarded Lockheed Martin a $2.6 million dollar contract to mature the Miniature Hit-to-Kill interceptor, evaluate its effectiveness and demonstrate manufacturing readiness as part of the Extended Mission Area Missile Program.

Announced by the company at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, France, this award marks the MHTK’s transition from the Science and Technology phase to the Development phase.

“This award brings us one step closer to addressing a top battlefield priority – having an effective and cost-efficient solution to defeat rockets, artillery, mortars and other airborne targets,” said Hal Stuart, Force Protection program manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Previous S&T contracts with the U.S. Army, together with Lockheed Martin investment, helped mature the MHTK missile from basic research to a concept demonstration with two configurations – a semi-active radio frequency seeker and an active radio frequency seeker.  MHTK has conducted a dozen flight tests with a combination of investment and contract funds. The most recent controlled flight test in January at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., demonstrated the interceptor’s increased agility and validated performance of the airframe and electronics, which are now common between MHTK’s two configurations to drive affordability.

The MHTK missile is designed to defeat rocket, artillery and mortar targets through body-to-body contact without a warhead at ranges projected to exceed those of current and interim systems. The missile is just under two and a half feet in length, an inch and a half in diameter and weighs about five pounds at launch. The compact size of MHTK allows multiple rounds to be packaged in a very small footprint to effectively combat complex threat situations like saturation attacks. The MHTK interceptor complements the Lockheed Martin family of Hit-to-Kill missile interceptors by delivering close range lethality with proven success for truly layered defense.



 

