Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 13, 2018
 

U.S. Army awards Raytheon $130 million for TOW missiles

raytheon-missiles
Raytheon has received a $129.9 million U.S. Army contract for continued production of the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW® weapon system.
The award is a modification to Raytheon’s existing $320 million production contract.

The TOW weapon system—with the multi-mission TOW 2A , TOW 2B and TOW Bunker Buster missiles—is a long-range precision, heavy anti-tank and assault weapon system that defeats all known armor systems in the world.

“TOW’s precision and firepower give U.S. and allied ground troops a significant advantage on the battlefield,” said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Worldwide demand for TOW continues to be strong, and we expect to produce and deliver it for many years to come.”

The anti-armor, anti-fortification weapon system combats battlefield threats and gives ground forces an overmatch advantage against armored and wheeled systems, regardless of the environment or conditions.

The TOW weapon system is deployed with more than 20 international armed forces, and integrated on vehicles and helicopters worldwide. Raytheon has delivered more than 690,000 TOW missiles to the Army, U.S. Marine Corps and allied militaries. The system will be in service with the U.S. military through 2050.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 13, 2018

News President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to cancel military exercises with South Korea — what happens next? – The Pentagon is now working to implement President Donald Trump’s direction that it cancel joint exercises with the Republic of Korea following Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.     Business As...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 13, 2018

Pilot injured in U.S. F-15 crash off Okinawa, Japan The pilot of a U.S. F-15C fighter jet was hospitalized in serious condition after it crashed June 11 in waters south of Okinawa in southern Japan, the Air Force said. The pilot, who was not identified, ejected and was rescued by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
nasa-uav2

NASA flies large UAV in public airspace without chase plane for first time

NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich Aircraft maintenance crews at NASA‘s Armstrong Flight Research Center prepare the remotely-piloted Ikhana aircraft for a test flight June 12, 2018. The test flight was performed to validate key ...
 
Full Story »

 