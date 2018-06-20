Headlines – June 20, 2018

News

Thanks to NATO infighting, future of F-35 is shrinking –

The U.S. Senate wants to revoke Turkey’s license to buy the jet, while other European governments are looking to get a competitor off the ground.



Trump wants a Space Force. Now what? –

On June 18, President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to begin establishing a new “Space Force,” a process that could add a sixth military service to the Defense Department.



Trump’s Space Force faces hurdles in the Pentagon, Congress –

U.S. president’s plan could put him at odds with his defense secretary.





Business

U.S. Marines to buy new amphibious combat vehicle from BAE Systems –

The U.S. Marine Corps has chosen BAE Systems to build new Amphibious Combat Vehicles, kicking off the long-awaited replacement of the four-decade-old armored personnel carriers that currently carry Marines from ship to shore.



Bell’s V-280 Valor shows off agility, speed in first public flight demo –

In less than six months, Bell’s V-280 Valor tiltrotor prototype, built for a U.S. Army capability demonstration, has gone from ground runs to cruising speeds of 195 knots and has been put through its paces in hover mode.



Australian subs to get sonar boost –

Thales has sealed a deal worth AU $230 million (U.S. $169 million) to boost the sonar capability on the Australian Navy’s six-strong fleet of Collins submarines, drawing on teams working in Britain, France and Australia.



U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants Trump to put America’s defense industry first –

America’s biggest business lobby wants the Trump administration put the American defense industry first and require the Pentagon to explain the impact on domestic jobs and national security each time it denies a foreign request to buy U.S. weapons.



Huntington Ingalls asks General Electric to pay for carrier flaw –

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is asking General Electric Co. to compensate it for damage caused by flawed workmanship during installation of propulsion system components on the U.S. Navy’s $13 billion aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford.



France, Germany kick off race for ‘quantum leaps’ in aircraft and tank tech –

The defense ministers of Germany and France have inked new agreements for the joint development of a new combat aircraft and a next-generation tank, key programs that could shape the European defense landscape for decades to come.



U.S. Army test-fires Belgian-made gun amid plans for Stryker upgrade competition –

The U.S. Army’s test-firing of a 30mm gun turret from CMI Defence is seen by the Belgian firm as putting it in a privileged position for an upcoming tender for greater firepower for the Stryker combat vehicle, a company spokesman said.



General Dynamics contracted for parts for future submarine construction –

The parts are for the next nine Virginia-class submarines, four of which have been ordered by the U.S. Navy.





Defense

Despite 17 years of war, next US commander in Afghanistan sees progress –

While acknowledging that 17 years of war “is a very long time,” the incoming head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan told lawmakers he sees progress in the ongoing fight thanks to recent changes in military strategy there.



U.S. Navy’s acquisition boss has a plan to get fleet maintenance back on track –

The Navy’s acquisition boss, aiming to get his arms around the long-term maintenance and ownership costs of the world’s most complex fleet, has directed Naval Sea Systems Command to undertake an ambitious long-term plan for all the ships in the fleet.



U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers to resume flights following ejection seat complaint –

Air Force Global Strike Command will resume B-1B Lancer flights this week, following a safety stand-down that began June 7.



U.S. Air Force reveals risks, bravery behind B-1 emergency landing and blown hatch –

With their B-1 on fire and one crew member strapped into an armed but malfunctioning ejection seat, the aircraft commander made a decision: If all could not eject, none would.





Veterans

U.S. remains coming home from North Korea soon, report says –

Remains of U.S. service members who died in North Korea during the Korean War, and have been in limbo for years, may be starting their final journey home within days.



VA watchdog accuses leadership of withholding access to employee complaints –

Veterans Affairs’ independent watchdog office is accusing department leaders of improperly withholding records dealing with employee complaints, saying the action could be covering up potential criminal misbehavior.