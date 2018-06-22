Aerotech News & Review


June 22, 2018
 

Headlines – June 22, 2018

Ex-soldier who shot up Afghan village may seek clemency from president, lawyer says –
Robert Bales, the former Army staff sergeant who killed 16 Afghan civilians, including seven children, will likely ask the president to commute his life sentence once he exhausts his legal appeals for one of the nation’s most notorious war crimes.
 
 

Business

Experimental helicopter Raider cleared for full flight test program –
Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider — an experimental coaxial helicopter — has met the required objectives to move forward into its full flight test program with its second prototype after the first aircraft was sidelined following a hard landing last year, according to the company’s vice president for future vertical lift.
 
Here’s what Czech military wants to buy with its record $4.5B modernization program –
Lt. Gen. Ales Opata, the chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, has unveiled plans by the country to spend 100 billion koruna (U.S. $4.5 billion) on what he called the largest military modernization program in the Czech Republic’s history.
 
U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants Trump to put America’s defense industry first –
America’s biggest business lobby wants the Trump administration put the American defense industry first and require the Pentagon to explain the impact on domestic jobs and national security each time it denies a foreign request to buy U.S. weapons.
 
Australia seeks industry input on infantry fighting vehicle project –
Australian DoD seeks industry advice on tender timeline for Land 400 Phase 3 procurement project.
 
Afghan Air Force’s transition to Black Hawk helos ‘presents challenges’, says Pentagon’s Lead Inspector General –
Afghan Air Force's transition to Black Hawk helos 'presents challenges', says Pentagon's Lead Inspector General.
 
 

Defense

Mattis says military will house immigrant children if asked –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis weighed in on the controversial decision to separate immigrant children from their parents, saying the military would provide housing at bases if asked.
 
Space Force will require ‘legislation and a lot of detail planning,’ says Mattis –
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis informed reporters at the Pentagon that work on the creation of the new service “Space Force” has not yet begun.
 
Air Force leadership: Don’t expect immediate Space Force changes –
As the Defense Department begins work to establish a “Space Force,” top Air Force leaders are reassuring airmen that the process will take some time and that immediate, drastic changes will not occur, according to a June 19 memo distributed across the force.
 
Synthetic biology raises risk of new bioweapons, DOD commissioned report warns –
The rapid rise of synthetic biology, a futuristic field of science that seeks to master the machinery of life, has raised the risk of a new generation of bioweapons, according a major U.S. report into the state of the art.
 
How U.S. Army will plan cyber, electronic warfare operations –
With cyber playing a critical role in conflict going forward, the Army has begun to recognize the need to have organic cyber planners within a brigade’s staff to offer commanders options related to cyber as well as electronic warfare.
 
Here’s when U.S. Air Force will get its first KC-46 tanker –
After months of public — and sometimes contentious — disagreements, Boeing and the U.S. Air Force have finally settled on an October delivery date for the first KC-46 tanker.
 
 

Veterans

Veterans owe thousands for survivor benefits. Why can’t they opt out? –
More than 19,000 retired disabled veterans received a notice in early 2018, saying they had to start paying into the Survivor Benefit Plan, a Defense Department program similar to life insurance.
 
Veterans more likely than civilians to die by suicide, VA study finds –
While the trend hasn’t changed since 2014, deaths by suicide are increasing among veterans just as they are in the general population.
 
Special congressional panel to scrutinize VA’s medical records overhaul –
House lawmakers plan to form a new oversight panel to track Veteran Affairs officials’ work on modernizing their electronic health records system, saying that Congress needs to closely monitor the years-long process.
 
Three looming questions for Robert Wilkie’s VA confirmation hearing –
The upcoming confirmation hearings for the next Veterans Affairs secretary won’t be nearly as contentious as they would have been with the last nominee, but Robert Wilkie still faces a host of tough questions before he steps back into the department’s top leadership spot.
 
VA reveals its veteran suicide statistic included active-duty troops –
For years, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported an average of 20 veterans died by suicide every day – an often-cited statistic that raised alarm nationwide about the rate of veteran suicide.
 
 

Space & Technology

U.S.-China space race puts moon back into spotlight –
The moon is back in the telescopes of the world’s scientists as major powers — notably China and the U.S. — as well as some highflying companies, push their space programs to new frontiers. 



 

News Briefs – June 22, 2018

Appeals court tosses veterans’ lawsuits over burn pits Military veterans who claim that the use of open burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan caused myriad health problems cannot move forward with dozens of lawsuits against a military contractor, a federal appeals court ruled June 20. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S....
 
Space
Northrop Grumman photograph

Space telescope’s two halves powered for first time in one building

Northrop Grumman photograph NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope OTIS (far left) and SCE (mid picture) featured in Northrop Grumman’s Redondo Beach highbay. REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Northrop Grumman has successfully power...
 
Business

GA-ASI Guardian concludes demonstration flights

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. announced June 21 that the Guardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft has concluded the first large-scale demonstration flights in Japan. The demonstration flights, which took place from May 10-23 were intended to promote the civil and scientific applications of the RPA. “We thank the Mayor of Iki and the many other public...
 
