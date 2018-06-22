Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 22, 2018
 

Raytheon wins shared U.S. Army training support services contract valued up to $2.4 billion

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has selected Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business as one of the contractors for the Enterprise Training Services Contract, known as ETSC.

The multi-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is valued up to $2.4 billion over five years.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide training services in support of the U.S. Army and its security cooperation mission for individuals, units, crew and collective training, from platoon through Joint Task Force levels.

“High-consequence training enhances readiness across the U.S. Army,” said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training Solutions.  “This award reflects Raytheon’s extensive experience and successful track record delivering innovative, lifecycle training solutions to soldiers around the world.”

ETSC provides core training services to combatant commands and their training of security cooperation partners.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 22, 2018

News Ex-soldier who shot up Afghan village may seek clemency from president, lawyer says – Robert Bales, the former Army staff sergeant who killed 16 Afghan civilians, including seven children, will likely ask the president to commute his life sentence once he exhausts his legal appeals for one of the nation’s most notorious war crimes....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 22, 2018

Appeals court tosses veterans’ lawsuits over burn pits Military veterans who claim that the use of open burn pits during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan caused myriad health problems cannot move forward with dozens of lawsuits against a military contractor, a federal appeals court ruled June 20. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Northrop Grumman photograph

Space telescope’s two halves powered for first time in one building

Northrop Grumman photograph NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope OTIS (far left) and SCE (mid picture) featured in Northrop Grumman’s Redondo Beach highbay. REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Northrop Grumman has successfully power...
 
Full Story »

 