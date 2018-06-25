Headlines – June 25, 2018

News
Trump declares North Korea still poses ‘extraordinary threat’ –
President Donald Trump declared June 22 that North Korea still poses an “extraordinary threat” to the United States.
Business
Countries where F-35 sales are taking off –
Since the first F-35 rolled off Lockheed Martin’s production line in 2006, the fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter has taken the world by storm.
U.S. Air Force announces rocket deal with SpaceX for military satellite –
U.S. Air Force Space Command will send a new military satellite into space in 2020 with the help of SpaceX.
Sweden’s largest military drone maker files for bankruptcy –
Following its failed attempt to seal a deal with China for unmanned aerial systems, compounded by long-term funding problems, the largest military and security drone producer in Sweden has filed for bankruptcy.
Airbus threatens to leave Britain over Brexit trade relations –
Aviation giant Airbus is threatening to leave Britain if the country exits the European Union without an agreement on trade relations, underscoring the concerns of business leaders who say the government is moving too slowly.
Lockheed expands to support the next-gen cyberwar –
In a sign that the Air Force is readying to ramp up work on a next-generation cyberwarfare platform on behalf of U.S. Cyber Command, Lockheed Martin will be stationing some members of it staff associated with the project right next door to the Air Force facility in San Antonio, Texas.
Norway cancels tank upgrade –
A reduced battle tank capability will be retained until 2025, when a new tank or an interim solution will be introduced. Only 30 of the 52 tanks in the Norwegian Army inventory are operational.
Joint Strike Missile enters final development phase –
The Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Joint Strike Missile has entered its final phase of development following the successful conclusion of its last qualification flight test (FTM-5) in March this year.
U.S. Air Force looks to quadruple B-52 external weapons load –
The U.S. Air Force is looking to quadruple the weight of bombs that the Boeing B-52H Stratofortress is able to carry externally.
Defense
Navy, Marine bases may house tens of thousands of detained immigrants –
The Navy has drawn up plans to house tens of thousands illegal immigrants in tent cities at bases along the West Coast and Arizona, Time magazine reported June 22.
Trump’s ‘Space Force’ decree came after Pentagon didn’t act on his suggestion: report –
President Trump’s surprise decision to order the creation of a U.S. “Space Force” came because he was frustrated with Pentagon officials for not taking up his initial suggestion, The Wall Street Journal reported June 22.
This combo of artillery, missile tech could solve the military’s extended range problems –
A recent announcement by an aerospace and defense manufacturer could solve long-range fire problems that have bedeviled military planners for years.
U.S. Army aims to get attack recon helicopter prototype flying by 2023 –
The U.S. Army is aiming to get two future attack reconnaissance helicopter prototypes flying by 2023, according to a June 22 draft solicitation.
Future Navy weapons will need lots of power. That’s a huge engineering challenge –
The Navy is convinced that the next generation of ships will need to integrate lasers, electromagnetic rail guns and other power-hungry weapons and sensors to take on peer competitors in the coming decades.
As threats mount, U.S. Navy grapples with costly Ballistic Missile Defense mission –
The fleet is now at a crossroads. BMD, while a burden, has also been a cash cow that has pushed the capabilities of the fleet forward exponentially over the past decade.
U.S. Marine Corps is bringing Reapers to Helmand –
The Corps doesn’t own or operate its own MQ-9 Reapers, but Marines deployed to Helmand province, Afghanistan, are looking to bring the iconic hunter-killer drone to support operations in the unstable province.
Veterans
Desert Storm memorial to be built on National Mall near Vietnam Wall –
The National Desert Storm War Memorial will be located on the National Mall just steps away from the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, after a federal commission approved the site June 21.
Here’s why DoD wants to make millions more eligible to shop commissaries, exchanges –
All veterans may be able to shop in commissaries and exchanges in the future, if Defense Department officials are successful in pushing their proposal.
U.S. sends coffins, flags to North Korean border to receive war remains –
The U.S. has moved 100 wooden transfer cases to the North Korean border and set other preparations in place to receive as many as 200 sets of human remains, a United Nations Command official said June 23.
Will TRICARE dental replacement be full-filling for veterans? –
Military retirees and their families will have to change their dental plans for 2019 by switching over from the TRICARE Retiree Dental Program to the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Program.