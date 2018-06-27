Headlines – June 27, 2018

News
Maintaining U.K.-U.S. military relations could cost Britain more than $10 billion a year –
Close ties require a degree of interoperability. And that comes with a big price tag.
GA-ASI Protector to make transatlantic debut –
The United Kingdom’s General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. Protector is set to become the first unmanned aerial vehicle in its class to cross the Atlantic Ocean, when it makes its public debut at the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July.
Foreign defense companies want in on US Army modernization efforts –
Foreign companies came ready to Eurosatory with capabilities, not concepts, they believe hold promise for the U.S. Army’s efforts to rapidly modernize.
Lockheed exec downplays impact of Korea contracting snafu on T-X trainer jet competition –
Korea Aerospace Industries has had a rough month. Will that affect Lockheed and KAI’s chances of winning T-X?
BAE Systems to supply assault amphibious vehicles to Taiwan –
BAE Systems has been awarded a $83.6 million contract to provide to Taiwan the “necessary material and technical engineering to build, integrate, test, and deliver” 36 AAV7A1 Assault Amphibious Vehicles.
Here’s how artificial intelligence could predict when your Army vehicle will break down –
The Army wants to use artificial intelligence software to predict when vehicle parts might break down and prevent equipment failures before they happen.
After Turkey’s election, is it (defense) business as usual? –
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is widely known for his ambitions in indigenous defense and aerospace capabilities.
Spain cleared to buy five Aegis systems –
The systems would be placed aboard Spanish frigates, which are interoperable with NATO allies such as the U.S. Spain currently operates five existing Aegis-equipped frigates.
Second woman graduates from Infantry Officer Course –
The female Marine officer is gunning to become a ground intelligence officer.
‘Underground’ may be U.S. military’s next war fighting domain –
Tunnels and subterranean infrastructure demand high-level attention, training and technology, the military’s intelligence chief says.
Experts question wisdom of canceling U.S. exercises with South Korea, as Mattis makes it official –
Secretary of Defense James Mattis has officially made good on U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to cancel joint military exercises with South Korea, suspending “indefinitely” a major annual training exercise this summer and two smaller ones.
How DOD is synchronizing missile defense systems –
In April the Missile Defense Agency announced a successful missile defense tracking exercise at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. Subsequent events have given the test particular weight.
DOD makes leadership change on cloud effort –
The Department of Defense’s new chief information officer will head the organization’s much anticipated transition to the cloud and oversee an upcoming contract that’s thought to be worth $10 billion.
U.S. military aims for $1 billion missile defense radar in Hawaii –
The U.S. military wants to install missile defense radar in Hawaii to identify any ballistic missiles that are fired from North Korea or elsewhere, officials said June 26.
Should the United States permanently station troops in Europe? New US Army Europe chief weighs in –
New legislation in the Senate version of the fiscal 2019 authorization bill attempts to get answers from the Pentagon on whether it makes more sense to permanently station U.S. troops in Europe or continue to use heel-to-toe rotational units to deter Russian aggression on the eastern flank.
These paratroopers strap on sensors during field ops to help scientists measure performance –
The study will yield data for analysis aimed at improving soldier lethality and performance.
Virginia-class attack sub has delivery issue as U.S. Navy aims to get program back on course –
Supplier issues, a doubled production rate and cuts to production time contributed to delays for the Navy’s gold-star program in recent years.
U.S. Navy funds underwater drone swarms –
The U.S. Navy has awarded a grant to an underwater drone producer to help the service locate “unexploded ordnance.”
New B-21 Raider could hit a big milestone this year –
The U.S. Air Force’s super-secret B-21 bomber program is gliding toward a major development milestone known as the critical design review, which is set to wrap up by the end of 2018, the director of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office said June 25.
Will $95 billion for R&D make its way to the final defense appropriations bill? –
Senate defense appropriators have advanced a proposed $675 billion Pentagon spending measure for 2019, touting its heavy investment in innovation and research to maintain America’s military edge.
Underwater: Will rising debt spark Pentagon cutbacks? –
The U.S. government’s annual budget deficit is set to grow to $1 trillion in 2020 and record levels afterward, part of a gloomy economic outlook from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Veteran sets himself on fire in protest outside Georgia Capitol –
A veteran who was fed up with treatment by the Department of Veterans Affairs set himself on fire in protest outside of the Georgia state Capitol building in downtown Atlanta June 26.
More than 70 years after going up against 600 Nazis this soldier has been awarded the Medal of Honor –
More than 20 years after the effort began, a World War II hero has finally received the Medal of Honor.
Allegations about VA secretary nominee’s past expected to fuel debate during confirmation hearing –
Key lawmakers on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee don’t expect allegations regarding Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie’s past political views to upend his confirmation process, but they do expect debate on the issues during his public hearing this week.