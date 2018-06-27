Aerotech News & Review


Northrop Grumman expands Mississippi facility, adds new jobs

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Kevin Mitchell, sector vice president, global operations, and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant cut the ribbon on a new operational area for Northrop Grumman’s Moss Point facility alongside Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Randy Bosarge, Moss Point Mayor Mario King, John Murnane, vice president, global operations, Northrop Grumman, State Rep. Jeramey Anderson, and State Senator Michael Watson.

Northrop Grumman, joined by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and members of Mississippi’s federal and state delegations, officially opened a new operational area of their Moss Point facility June 25 and announced new manufacturing jobs for the region.

Elected officials joined local employees to cut the ribbon on the new machine shop section that delivers important capabilities at Northrop Grumman’s Moss Point manufacturing center. For more than a decade, Gulf Coast employees have manufactured rotary and fixed wing autonomous systems in Moss Point that support the U.S. and its global allies. Recent facility upgrades have allowed for new work on manned aircraft to come to the site, diversifying the portfolio of work and bringing new jobs to the region.

“Northrop Grumman has expanded our operations in Moss Point and grown our aerospace workforce at the site by more than 40 percent since 2017 through partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, and the Jackson County Port Authority,” said Kevin Mitchell, sector vice president, global operations, Northrop Grumman. “We greatly appreciate the strong support from state and local partners and our federal delegation.”

In April 2004, Northrop Grumman broke ground in Moss Point with site construction beginning in 2005. In April 2006, Northrop Grumman contributed to aerospace industry growth in southern Mississippi when the ribbon was cut on the 101,000 square-foot facility. The company celebrated its 10 year anniversary at the site in 2016 and recently extended its lease adjacent to Trent Lott International Airport through 2026.

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

The Northrop Grumman facility at Ocean Springs, Mississippi, celebrates 50 years of designing and developing combat management systems and electronic suites for domestic and international customers.

Last week, Northrop Grumman celebrated another important milestone in the state, with an event recognizing 50 years of supporting military customers and the Mississippi Gulf Coast community in Ocean Springs. Mississippi Lt Gov. Tate Reeves as well as local dignitaries and elected officials were on hand for the event recognizing  Northrop Grumman’s Maritime Systems leadership in designing and developing combat management systems and electronic suites for over 50 ships in four major ship classes.

“For five decades, Northrop Grumman’s presence in Mississippi has contributed to our worldwide presence and reputation in support of our warfighters and the defense of our nation and its allies,” said Northrop Grumman Ocean Springs Site Manager David Robertson. “I could not be more proud to lead the dedicated professionals at Northrop Grumman Maritime Systems in Ocean Springs.”



 

