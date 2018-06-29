Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

June 29, 2018
 

A symphony of freedom: 70th anniversary of The Berlin Airlift

Tags:
Senior Airman Nick Emerick
Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Nick Emerick Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Nick Emerick

Traute Grier attends the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, June 26, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany. Grier was 14 years old during the beginning of the operation. The Berlin Airlift memorial ceremony honored the 70th Anniversary of the beginning of the Berlin Airlift. The event also honored the 101 lives lost from the participating countries.

In June of 1948, the United States Air Force, along with the air forces of Britain, France, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa would undertake a humanitarian mission of a massive scale to bring aid to the city of Berlin.

Over the next 15 months, 92 million air miles were flown in over 278 hundred missions, providing much needed supplies to the citizens of Berlin. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the beginning of this mission, the Berlin Airlift.

Following World War II, Germany was occupied by members of the Allies, divided among The United States, Great Britain, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and France. This occupation eventually led to the Berlin Blockade, and one of the first events of the Cold War.

“It was very rough. You could not learn a job, you couldn’t do a lot of things; everything was nothing,” Traute Grier, who was 14 years old at the beginning of the Berlin Airlift said. “Everything was being rationed, I remember my mother had to get up in the night to do the cooking when we would have electricity. We suffered and most of the people went hungry, with everyone just scraping for food and hoping continuously that we wouldn’t keep the [Soviets] in Berlin. We suffered, most of the people suffered, some of the people died.”

During this monumental undertaking 101 men and women of the participating nations lost their lives.

“This friendship began in September of 1946, when U.S. Secretary of State James Burns delivered a historic message of hope in Stuttgart, Germany, making a promise to the German people that the U.S. was committed to a free and democratic Germany, a promise still upheld today,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Williams, Air Force Reserve mobilization assistant to the Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. “It was this spirit of resolve that produced over 278,000 missions, delivering 2.3 million tons of desperately needed supplies to the 2.5 million starving citizens of a besieged Berlin.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Nick Emerick Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Nick Emerick

Master Sgt. Michele Harris and members of the United States Air Forces in Europe jazz band performing during the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, June 26, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany.

According to Williams, The Berlin Airlift was a monumental challenge for the United States’ newly formed Air Force, setting the standard for modern humanitarian operations.

“It didn’t matter as long as you had a place to live, if it was a dog house or in an alley, we were all just trying to survive. It was like God came down from heaven when we got help,” Grier said.

Perhaps just as important as the supplies delivered, was the message of hope that came along with it for the citizens of Berlin.

“The story of Berlin symbolizes perhaps the most poignant example of how the spirit of liberty can tear down even the mightiest walls of ideological and physical aggression,” Williams said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 29, 2018

News VA secretary nominee promises more medical choices for vets, but not privatization – The VA secretary nominees’ top priorities would emphasize improving veterans’ access to health care.     Business Australia commits to Triton in $5 billion deal – The total cost of the deal, including whole of life sustainment costs, is estimated to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 29, 2018

China reaffirms Taiwan threats following naval mission China is reaffirming its threats to take action to block “independence separatist plots” by self-governing Taiwan, following the recent passage of Chinese navy ships through the Taiwan Strait. Spokesman for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang made the comments June 27 in response to a question about...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman incorporates data collected from AQS-24B to SeeTrack system

Northrop Grumman photograph The AQS24-B minehunter and console. Northrop Grumman and SeeByte are collaborating to incorporate AQS-24B mine hunting sensor data into the SeeTrack system to enhance its Autonomous Target Recognitio...
 
Full Story »

 