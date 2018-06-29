Mission payloads tested on GA-ASIs MQ-25 surrogate aircraft

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. announced June 28 that it has successfully flown its MQ-25A surrogate aircraft — a Predator C Avenger — outfitted with a representative set of mission payloads, including Electro-optical/Infrared, Electronic Support Measures, Automatic Identification System, and Mission Processing. MQ-25 is the U.S. Navy’s unmanned aerial refueling aircraft program.

“Our ability to be agile has always been an important business driver for GA-ASI,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “This representative mission system design for the MQ-25 leverages our strength and experience in developing open-architecture systems, which offer a flexible growth path towards future payloads.”

The GA-ASI team built upon its analysis performed under the Navy’s Concept Refinement contract to develop a scalable mission architecture that supports Open Mission System standards and the Navy Inter-operability Profile datalink.

During the flight, the MQ-25A surrogate’s payloads were remotely commanded by GA-ASI’s extensible payload command and control system. The team will leverage this software to enhance the Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System. Between flights, GA-ASI quickly re-configured the Unmanned Aerial System with different payloads to demonstrate the system’s modular design and the benefits of an open architecture solution.