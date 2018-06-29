Aerotech News & Review


Space

June 29, 2018
 

More delay, cost for NASA’s next-generation space telescope

Marcia Dunn
Associated Press

NASA’s next-generation space telescope has been delayed yet again at a staggering cost of $1 million a day.

For the third time in less than a year, the space agency announced a lengthy postponement June 27 for the James Webb Space Telescope. The observatory will now fly no earlier than 2021; until last fall, it was on the books for a 2018 launch.

The telescope’s overall cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion. Development cost alone will exceed the $8 billion cap set by Congress by more than $800 million, and require reauthorization.

An independent review board cites worker error and embedded hardware problems for much of the escalating costs and delays. In an acoustic test of the telescope earlier this year in California by prime contractor Northrop Grumman, dozens of loose fasteners — some 70 pieces in all — came off. A few pieces are still missing and could well be inside the observatory.

In another mishap, an improper solvent was used to clean spacecraft propulsion valves. No one bothered checking to see whether the cleaner might damage the equipment, said review board chairman Tom Young.

NASA repeatedly was over-optimistic in the work schedule, especially given the complexities and unique features of the Webb telescope, Young said. Its sunshield, the size of a tennis court once unfurled in space, is needed to keep the infrared telescope cold and is a major risk area, he noted.

Despite the many problems, the review board urges that the project continue given its “compelling” scientific potential and national importance, according to Young.

Webb — considered a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope — is meant to peer farther into space and deeper into time than ever before. It will operate from a point 1 million miles from Earth, unreachable by astronauts like the low-orbiting Hubble — launched in 1990 with a misshapen mirror — was.

“Make no mistake, I’m not happy sitting here having to share this story. We never want to do this. We always want to talk about the successes that we have,” said NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen.

Zurbuchen said NASA should have been providing better oversight and is part of the problem along with Northrop Grumman. Besides improved oversight, he said there will be more quality control and more NASA engineers will be taking part in everything moving forward.

“We have to get this right here on the ground, before we go to space,” Zurbuchen said. “Webb is worth the wait.”

The review board has issued 32 recommendations and NASA intends to implement them all, officials said.

Last September, NASA announced it was delaying Webb’s launch from 2018 to 2019. Then in March, the launch was postponed from 2019 to 2020. Now it’s March 30, 2021.

Young said if the board’s recommendations are “rigorously implemented,” then the new date is feasible.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 29, 2018

News VA secretary nominee promises more medical choices for vets, but not privatization – The VA secretary nominees’ top priorities would emphasize improving veterans’ access to health care.     Business Australia commits to Triton in $5 billion deal – The total cost of the deal, including whole of life sustainment costs, is estimated to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 29, 2018

China reaffirms Taiwan threats following naval mission China is reaffirming its threats to take action to block “independence separatist plots” by self-governing Taiwan, following the recent passage of Chinese navy ships through the Taiwan Strait. Spokesman for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang made the comments June 27 in response to a question about...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman incorporates data collected from AQS-24B to SeeTrack system

Northrop Grumman photograph The AQS24-B minehunter and console. Northrop Grumman and SeeByte are collaborating to incorporate AQS-24B mine hunting sensor data into the SeeTrack system to enhance its Autonomous Target Recognitio...
 
Full Story »

 