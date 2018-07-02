Airbus’ majority stake in C Series partnership with Bombardier, Investissement Québec comes into effect



The closing of the previously announced C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc. and Investissement Québec came into effect on July 1, 2018. Airbus now owns a 50.01 percent majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, while Bombardier and Investissement Québec own approximately 34 percent and 16 percent respectively. CSALP’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.

The C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership brings together two complementary production lines in the 100-150 seat market segment that is projected to represent 6,000 new aircraft over the next 20 years.