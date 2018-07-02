Aerotech News & Review


Space & Technology

July 2, 2018
 

NASA awards contract for continued operations of its Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA has awarded a contract to the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif., to continue operations of the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, also in Pasadena.

This cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum value of $30 billion. The contract begins Oct. 1 with a five-year base period of performance, followed by five one-year options that could extend the contract to Sept. 30, 2028.

Under this contract, Caltech will continue to develop and sustain core competencies in support of NASA-sponsored work in the areas of Earth and planetary sciences, heliophysics, astrophysics, and aeronautics and space activities, to include the development of spacecraft and instruments.

Caltech also will manage NASA-sponsored programs that carry out competed and peer-reviewed research, NASA partnerships with other government agencies, academia and the private sector, and the operation, research, and management of NASA’s Deep Space Network.



 

