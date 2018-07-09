Lockheed Martin announces LM-1100J commercial freighter flying at Farnborough

Lockheed Martin will showcase its LM-100J Super Hercules commercial freighter at Farnborough International Airshow 2018, held in Farnborough, England, July 16-22.

The LM-100J will participate in the show’s daily flight display and be on static display. The LM-100J is a production variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, which is the tactical airlifter of choice for 18 nations to date around the world.

“While the LM-100J is known for its cargo delivery capabilities, the aircraft has been cited throughout industry as the perfect platform for specialized requirements such as firefighting, medevac, aerial spray, and humanitarian relief support,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions programs at Lockheed Martin. “Farnborough Airshow is the year’s premier aerospace industry event and it offers us an ideal opportunity to showcase the LM-100J’s unmatched versatility and superior performance to the world.”

Joining the LM-100J will be Sikorsky’s S-92 helicopter, which is the industry standard for off-shore transportation, search and rescue and VIP/VVIP/head of state transport. The S-92 will be on static display at the Lockheed Martin Chalet (site D8-10).

Additionally, Lockheed Martin leaders and subject matter experts will offer insights and updates on the corporation’s aviation, space and layered defense capabilities through a series of briefings, open to all journalists and members of the media attending the show.