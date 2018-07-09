Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 9, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin announces LM-1100J commercial freighter flying at Farnborough

Lockheed Martin photograph by Todd McQueen Lockheed Martin photograph by Todd McQueen

Lockheed Martin’s LM-100J flies a Farnborough International Airshow practice run July 2.

Lockheed Martin will showcase its LM-100J Super Hercules commercial freighter at Farnborough International Airshow 2018, held in Farnborough, England, July 16-22.

The LM-100J will participate in the show’s daily flight display and be on static display. The LM-100J is a production variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, which is the tactical airlifter of choice for 18 nations to date around the world.

“While the LM-100J is known for its cargo delivery capabilities, the aircraft has been cited throughout industry as the perfect platform for specialized requirements such as firefighting, medevac, aerial spray, and humanitarian relief support,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions programs at Lockheed Martin. “Farnborough Airshow is the year’s premier aerospace industry event and it offers us an ideal opportunity to showcase the LM-100J’s unmatched versatility and superior performance to the world.”

Joining the LM-100J will be Sikorsky’s S-92 helicopter, which is the industry standard for off-shore transportation, search and rescue and VIP/VVIP/head of state transport. The S-92 will be on static display at the Lockheed Martin Chalet (site D8-10).

Additionally, Lockheed Martin leaders and subject matter experts will offer insights and updates on the corporation’s aviation, space and layered defense capabilities through a series of briefings, open to all journalists and members of the media attending the show.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 11, 2018

News Hacker caught selling maintenance manuals for military drones – A poorly configured router allowed the theft of drone manuals, a list of maintainers, material on the Abrams tank, and more.   Judges toss Trump war powers case, citing passage of time after near nine-month wait to rule – A former Army captain’s lawsuit challenging...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 11, 2018

China paper denounces U.S. Navy ships’ Taiwan Strait passage A ruling Chinese Communist Party newspaper is denouncing the passage of a pair of U.S. Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait as a “psychological game,” as the two sides square up over trade and relations with self-governing Taiwan. The Global Times said in an editorial July...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-3d2

Giant satellite fuel tanks sets new record for 3-d printed space parts

Lockheed Martin has embraced a 3-D printed titanium dome for satellite fuel tanks so big you can’t even put your arms around it. The 46-inch-diameter vessel completed final rounds of quality testing this month, ending a m...
 
Full Story »

 