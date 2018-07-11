Aerotech News & Review


July 11, 2018
 

Headlines – July 11, 2018

Hacker caught selling maintenance manuals for military drones –
A poorly configured router allowed the theft of drone manuals, a list of maintainers, material on the Abrams tank, and more.
 
Judges toss Trump war powers case, citing passage of time after near nine-month wait to rule –
A former Army captain’s lawsuit challenging the war against the Islamic State group is legally dead due to the passage of time, a federal appeals court panel ruled July 10.
 
 

Business

NATO missile interceptor tests new tech in latest shot –
The NATO Seasparrow Project Office completed an intercept test of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile Block 2 on July 5, when the missile successfully intercepted a BQM-74E aerial target.
 
U.S. approves air-to-air missile sales for UK and Denmark –
The U.S. State Department has OK’d the potential sale of AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile variants for the United Kingdom and Denmark.
 
South Korea plans to locally develop missile for homemade future jet –
South Korea’s state-funded arms development agency plans to develop an indigenous, air-launched, long-range cruise missile to be equipped with the KF-X fighter aircraft under development, according to defense officials.
 
To update key databases, NGA looks at $1.5 billion in contracts –
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded contracts worth as much as $1.5 billion for companies for work on a comprehensive content database that would accelerate decision-making for analysts throughout the next decade.
 
Raytheon laser technology makes U.S. patent history –
Raytheon has received a U.S. patent for technology to obtain real-time readings on speed and distance from the data stream created by laser radars.
 
 

Defense

After discouraging year, U.S. officials expect review of Afghan strategy –
The United States is preparing to undertake a review of its strategy in Afghanistan, U.S. officials told Reuters, a year after President Donald Trump begrudgingly agreed to extend America’s involvement in the 17-year-old war.
 
FDA approves freeze-dried blood plasma for troops in combat –
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved freeze-dried blood plasma for use to treat combat injuries from U.S. troops, after a dispute over whether access would be allowed.
 
U.S. military has new facility for overseeing nuclear war –
The C2F, as it’s known, is unlikely to survive very long during a full-scale nuclear war.
 
U.S. Navy adding new training to pre-deployment work-ups –
The U.S. Navy is steadily rolling out a new phase of work-ups for carrier strike group and amphibious ready group deployments aimed at boosting its surface warfare skills.
 
U.S. Air Force needs more autonomous jets, less human input –
The Air Force is looking for ways to compete in a potential conflict with a technologically advanced adversary.
 
U.S. Marine Corps wants to protect its Hornets from GPS jammers –
The Corps is looking to install antennas in its F/A-18 C/D Hornets to help the aircraft defeat GPS jammers.
 
 

Veterans

For first time, a senator is opposing the VA secretary nominee –
Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee members on July 10 voted to advance the nomination of Robert Wilkie to be the next secretary of Veterans Affairs, but the move came with a symbolic and historic opposition vote against the move.
 
More cancer treatment options opening to veterans thanks to new partnership –
Veterans battling cancer could have easier access to cutting-edge treatments and experimental trials under a new partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Cancer Institute announced July 10.
 
VA secretary nominee promises care for all vets, including transgender veterans –
Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie promised lawmakers this week that suicide prevention will remain the department’s top clinical priority and transgender veterans will not see any benefits changes if he is confirmed for the post.



 

News

News Briefs – July 11, 2018

China paper denounces U.S. Navy ships' Taiwan Strait passage A ruling Chinese Communist Party newspaper is denouncing the passage of a pair of U.S. Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait as a "psychological game," as the two sides square up over trade and relations with self-governing Taiwan. The Global Times said in an editorial July...
 
Business
LM-3d2

Giant satellite fuel tanks sets new record for 3-d printed space parts

Lockheed Martin has embraced a 3-D printed titanium dome for satellite fuel tanks so big you can't even put your arms around it. The 46-inch-diameter vessel completed final rounds of quality testing this month, ending a m...
 
Local
NG-space-camp

Northrop Grumman Foundation supporting Space Camp® scholarships for students, teachers in Australia, Japan, U.K., U.S.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – July 10, 2018 – The Northrop Grumman Foundation has sponsored scholarships for middle school students and teachers from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to attend Space Camp® t...
 
