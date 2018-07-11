Aerotech News & Review


News

July 11, 2018
 

Two Centcom-based service members die over weekend

Terri Moon Cronk
DOD News

Members of the Defense Department express condolences for the two U.S. Central Command service members who died during the weekend, Army Col. Rob Manning, director of defense press operations, told reporters this July 9.

While supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Tarin Kowt district of Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, Calif., died July 7 of wounds he suffered during an apparent insider attack, Manning said, noting the incident is under investigation.

Maciel was posthumously promoted to corporal. He had served in Afghanistan since February.

Two other U.S. service members were wounded during the attack and are in stable condition, Manning added. 

Maciel was an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, based at Fort Benning, Ga. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, the colonel noted.

Navy photograph Navy photograph

An undated FILE PHOTO of Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, from Feasterville, Penn. Mitchell died from injuries sustained aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DD 109), July 8, 2018.

Sailor dies during small-boat ops
On July 8, a sailor assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham died from injuries suffered while conducting small-boat operations in the Red Sea, Manning said.

Ensign Sarah Mitchell, 23, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was medically evacuated to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, and was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m., local time.

“The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the sailor’s death,” the colonel said, adding that there was no indication of foul play and the sailor died in a nonhostile environment.

The Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Centcom region, he added.

“These losses are a solemn reminder that our business is inherently dangerous — but through training and pertinent planning, we always try to mitigate the risks to our personnel who are our most valuable asset,” Manning said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 11, 2018

News Hacker caught selling maintenance manuals for military drones – A poorly configured router allowed the theft of drone manuals, a list of maintainers, material on the Abrams tank, and more.   Judges toss Trump war powers case, citing passage of time after near nine-month wait to rule – A former Army captain’s lawsuit challenging...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 11, 2018

China paper denounces U.S. Navy ships’ Taiwan Strait passage A ruling Chinese Communist Party newspaper is denouncing the passage of a pair of U.S. Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait as a “psychological game,” as the two sides square up over trade and relations with self-governing Taiwan. The Global Times said in an editorial July...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-3d2

Giant satellite fuel tanks sets new record for 3-d printed space parts

Lockheed Martin has embraced a 3-D printed titanium dome for satellite fuel tanks so big you can’t even put your arms around it. The 46-inch-diameter vessel completed final rounds of quality testing this month, ending a m...
 
Full Story »

 