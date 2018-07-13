Aerotech News & Review


Airbus introduces the A220-100, A220-300

Airbus photograph Airbus photograph

The A220-300 completes its runway rollout at France’s Toulouse-Blagnac Airport.

Airbus has revealed the A220 at a ceremony held at its Henri-Ziegler Delivery Centre, near Toulouse.

Witnessed by Airbus employees and members of the global news media, the A220-300 landed directly from the painting at 12:25 a.m., CEST, July 10 wearing its new Airbus name and colors. 

The A220 family comprises two models, the A220-100 and A220-300, formerly Bombardier Inc.’s C Series (CS100 and CS300). The aircraft are fully optimized for the 100 to 150 seat market and perfectly complement Airbus’ existing best-selling A320neo family. 

Airbus photograph Airbus photograph

Employees welcome the A220-300 to Airbus’ delivery center in France.

“Everyone at Airbus has been looking forward to this historic moment. Today, we are thrilled to welcome the A220 to the Airbus family and are honored to see it wearing its new Airbus colors for the first time,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus President Commercial Aircraft. “I pay tribute to all the women and men at Bombardier and the supply chain who have strived over the past years to bring this fantastic aircraft to the world. The A220 now enters a new phase in its career with all Airbus’ resources behind it to further its commercial success worldwide.” 

Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We are enthusiastic about incorporating the A220 in the Airbus Family. I have received positive feedback from customers, and this contributes to my optimism that within the Airbus network, we will make the A220 a great commercial success.”
 

Airbus photograph Airbus photograph

The A220-300 makes its first touchdown at Airbus’ Toulouse, France, headquarters.



 

