July 13, 2018
 

Boeing receives contract for four special ops Chinooks

Boeing photograph Boeing photograph

Boeing will deliver four MH-47G Chinook helicopters, the special operations variant, under a new contract with the U.S. Army. These aircraft will be the first to feature Block II upgrades that will eventually be incorporated across the U.S. H-47 Chinook fleet.

Boeing has received a $139.8 million contract to provide four MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters to the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command.

“The Army uses the MH-47G for some of its most difficult and challenging missions,” said Pat Donnelly, director, H-47 Domestic and Foreign Military Sale Programs. “By incorporating key Block II features we significantly extend the service life, enhance performance, and maintain Chinook’s position as the world’s preeminent special operations helicopter.”

These helicopters mark the start of a Block II production run expected to extend into the late 2020s.

The Army has 69 MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Concurrent with the MH-47G enhancements, Boeing is developing a Block II configuration for the U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook.



 

