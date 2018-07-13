Aerotech News & Review


Defense

July 13, 2018
 

Demand for Army’s space and missile defense capabilities continues to grow

Tags:
Lira Frye
Huntsville, Ala.
Army photograph by Anthony Sweeney Army photograph by Anthony Sweeney

U.S. Soldiers and NATO partners conduct a live-fire exercise with Patriot and Stinger missiles in Chania, Greece, during Exercise Artemis Strike, Nov. 11, 2017.

The demand for space and missile defense capabilities continues to grow in response to the complex array of challenges to our nation from foreign adversaries, said the U.S. Army Space and Missile Command/Army Forces Strategic Command’s senior civilian leader.

James Johnson, USASMDC/ARSTRAT’s deputy to the commander, discussed the increasingly complex threat environment during the AUSA Missile Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., July 10.

“Over the next 10 years we’ll no doubt expand the list of threat systems and capabilities we’ll need to defend against,” he said. “We have to sharpen our technical edge and ensure our lethality overmatch.”

Supporting those overmatch efforts, Johnson said SMDC provides critical technologies to address future needs that will enhance war fighter effectiveness. Technologies like the command’s high energy laser effort, microsatellite development and threat-representative low cost targets are key projects supporting Army modernization.

“We must remain bold and innovative, offering solutions to ensure our nation’s forces are prepared to fight across multiple domains,” Johnson said.

Highlighting preparedness, Johnson pointed out that SMDC provides trained and ready missile defense forces and capabilities to the global combatant commands.

SMDC Soldiers serving in the United States and in remote and austere forward-deployed locations operate the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, the Army-Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance Forward-Based Mode radars, and the Joint Tactical Ground Stations.

Army photograph by Lira Frye Army photograph by Lira Frye

James Johnson, deputy to the commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Command/Army Forces Strategic Command, speaks on the growing demand for space and missile defense capabilities at the AUSA Missile Symposium in Huntsville, Ala., July 10, 2018.

Part of preparing trained and ready missile defense forces includes providing relevant and updated training to those Soldiers operating global missile defense systems. The rigor of the command’s missile defense courses earned SMDC recertification as an Army Learning Institute of Excellence, Johnson said.

As a recognized Army Center for Analysis, SMDC conducts studies to determine how to best meet the Army’s assigned missile defense responsibilities. The command’s analyses support the processes the Army uses to document its missile defense modernization needs, and pursue joint and Army validation of its requirements.

Modernization takes money, Johnson told attendees. “We have seen vast improvement with the fiscal year 2018 budget, with a 100 percent increase for air and missile defense from Fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2018, going from $1.7B to $3.6 billion.”

“That’s a great move toward what we need,” he said. “Sufficient and stable funding to support growth to meet the demand, and a high state of readiness in air and missile defense.”

The United States’ competitors and adversaries will never stop fielding new types of weapons, Johnson said. “Together we are engaged and poised to respond to the needs of today’s forces, to anticipate the future, and to ensure the U.S. Army remains the most dominant land power in the world.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 13, 2018

News Trump wants NATO to aim for 4 percent defense spending – The already contentious issue of burden-sharing within NATO took an unexpected swerve hours into this week’s alliance summit, with U.S. President Donald Trump telling allies he wants them to double their target for defense spending ? a figure the U.S. does not currently...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 13, 2018

Canada offers to lead new NATO operation in Iraq Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country is offering to lead NATO’s new military training mission in Iraq for the first year and stands ready to provide 250 troops plus helicopters for the effort. Trudeau said July 11 that it is important to help build...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
airbus-a220d

Airbus introduces the A220-100, A220-300

Airbus photograph The A220-300 completes its runway rollout at France’s Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. Airbus has revealed the A220 at a ceremony held at its Henri-Ziegler Delivery Centre, near Toulouse. Witnessed by Airbus employ...
 
Full Story »

 