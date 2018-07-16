LCS 13 completes acceptance trials



Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 13, the future USS Wichita, recently completed Acceptance Trials in the waters of Lake Michigan.

LCS 13 is the seventh Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team, and is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy later this summer.

“LCS 13’s completion of Acceptance Trials means this ship is one step closer to joining the fleet and conducting critical maritime operations for the Navy,” said Joe DePietro, vice president, Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. “This ship is agile, powerful and lethal, and the industry team and I are looking forward to her delivery, commissioning and deployment.”

The trials, conducted July 9-12, included a full-power run, maneuverability testing and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated including aviation support, and small boat launch handling and recovery.

“I am extremely proud of our LCS team including our shipbuilders at Fincantieri Marinette Marine,” said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine President and CEO. “These are complex vessels, and it takes a strong team effort to design, build and test these American warships.”

The future USS Wichita is one of eight ships in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with one more in long-lead production.

The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 15, the future USS Billings. LCS 15 is scheduled to complete sea trials this year.

Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship, designed to support focused-missions in the areas of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.