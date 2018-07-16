Aerotech News & Review


News

July 16, 2018
 

News Briefs – July 16, 2018

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan; 2nd in 6 days

One American service member was killed in combat in eastern Afghanistan on July 12, the U.S. military said.
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Andrew Celiz, 32, of Summerville, S.C., died of wounds from enemy small arms fire.
Celiz was based at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga.
In addition to their support for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, U.S. forces are combatting extremist groups in eastern Afghanistan, mainly the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate in the province of Nangarhar.
The U.S. military said one Afghan security force member also was killed and several were wounded in Thursday’s incident.
It was the second U.S. military death in Afghanistan in less than one week. On July 7, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel, of South Gate, California, was killed by what the U.S. is investigating as a possible attack by a member of the Afghan military.
The July 12 death marked the fourth American service member to be killed in Afghanistan this year. On Jan. 1, Army Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, N.J., was killed in fighting in Nangarhar province, and on April 30, Army Spec. Gabriel D. Conde, 22, of Loveland, Colo., was killed in Kapisa province.
The U.S. has about 15,000 troops in Afghanistan. AP
 

Mexico’s president-elect says he’ll stop U.S. copter purchase

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will cancel the pending purchase by Mexico’s navy of eight armed Lockheed Martin MH-60R helicopters from the United States government.
Lopez Obrador mentioned nixing the planned $1.2 billion deal July 11 as an example of extensive cost-cutting measures his government will undertake.
In April, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of the helicopters, saying it would improve the security of a strategic regional partner. In its statement then, it said the helicopters would help Mexico fight criminal organizations.
The State Department’s Bureau of Political Military Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the proposed sale.
Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s July 1 election in a landslide. He is to take office Dec. 1. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 16, 2018

News Chinese spy ship eyes RIMPAC – China was disinvited from the prestigious Rim of the Pacific exercise, but it has made an appearance anyway — dispatching a spy ship to international waters off Hawaii, the Navy said July 12.     Business Pentagon reaches handshake deal with Lockheed on newest batch of F-35s –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Army photograph by John Andrew Hamilton

Austin, Texas, to be U.S. Army Futures Command location, says Army

Austin, Texas, will be the location for the new headquarters of U.S. Army Futures Command, Secretary of the Army Dr. Mark T. Esper announced July 13 at a Pentagon press briefing. Under Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy then e...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-ship

LCS 13 completes acceptance trials

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 13, the future USS Wichita, recently completed Acceptance Trials in the waters of Lake Michigan. LCS 13 is the seventh Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team, ...
 
Full Story »

 