Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 18, 2018
 

Boeing signs commitments for 40 high-capacity 737 MAX 8s, 53 MAX 8 airplanes

boeing-aircraft
Boeing and four customers have signed commitments for a total of 93 737 MAX airplanes, including a carrier that has committed to 40 of the high-capacity version of the MAX 8 airplane.

The commitments, valued at nearly $11 billion at current list prices, were announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

The agreements will be reflected on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website when they have been finalized. The four unidentified customers hail from the airline and airplane leasing industries.

“Today’s announcement is yet more proof of the strong demand that we continue to see around the world for the 737 MAX airplane family,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. “The best-in-class capabilities of the 737 MAX – its superior efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort – are driving the long-term success of this popular program.”

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range to open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX family provides operators a 14-percent improvement over today’s most efficient single-aisle airplanes. The high-capacity MAX 8 variant, which can accommodate 200 seats, offers up to a 20-percent fuel efficiency improvement per seat.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide. Projections show both numbers will continue to grow significantly.

According to the Boeing 2018 Commercial Market Outlook released this week, airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years. That represents a 6-percent increase over last year’s forecast. Analysts say the demand is fueled by the success of low-cost carriers and a big requirement for single-aisle jets for growth and replacement.

The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 18, 2018

News Revealed: Nnew structure for Pentagon’s tech, acquisition offices – Here are the details of a major restructuring for the two Pentagon offices that determine how the Defense Department buys and develops weapon systems.   NSA, Cyber Command to coordinate actions to counter Russian election interference in 2018 amid absence of White House guidance –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 18, 2018

Massive turbine must be replaced on USS Michael Monsoor The second of three stealthy destroyers is going to have one of its massive turbines replaced. Rear Adm. William Galinis tells the U.S. Naval Institute that a Roll Royce turbine must be replaced before Michael Monsoor can travel to San Diego. Galinis said testing indicates turbine...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph by PO3 Cat Campbell

USS Gerald R. Ford successfully sails into post-shakedown availability period

Navy photograph by PO3 Cat Campbell Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Chief’s Mess conduct colors on the ship’s flight deck in commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the...
 
Full Story »

 