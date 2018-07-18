Lockheed Martin advances system that links across domains



To expedite decision making in today’s threat environment, commanders need the ability to quickly transform terabytes of data received from unconnected systems into intelligence.

That need will soon be answered by Lockheed Martin’s DIAMONDShieldTM, an unprecedented enterprise system that has technically matured from a prototype into an operational system.

“To address evolving threats with more confidence and greater efficiency, customers need ‘next-generation’ systems that connect across domains,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR & Unmanned Aerial Systems within Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems. “DIAMONDShield represents that next-generation solution.”

DIAMONDShield is the foundation of an integrated air and missile defense system being developed for an international customer. Recently, this system successfully participated in joint capability demonstrations where DIAMONDShield connected the air operations center with missile defense and ISR capabilities to execute various mission scenarios.

In developing DIAMONDShield, Lockheed Martin leveraged its more than 50 year legacy designing command and control systems. With that expertise, the company created a system that links disparate platforms and systems operating across air, land, sea and space to give customers a layered, integrated defense that crosses domains.

Any desired concept of operations can be integrated into the system. With a single click, the automation incorporated into DIAMONDShield allows customers to predict and assess enemy intent, make rapid tactical decisions and send engagement tasks to assets in theater. The system can receive from any external source using standards such as the Link 16 or Link 11 protocols — from aircraft to missile defense systems, to radar and air traffic control systems — correlating the data into a comprehensive, bird’s eye visualization of the battlespace.

Another distinctive feature is the system’s automated air mission planning capability. Within minutes after inserting the desired mission criteria, DIAMONDShield’s complex algorithms create air tasking orders (ATO). After the initial ATO is created, the system continues to look for more efficient options to support current and future missions. DIAMONDShield can support simultaneous strategic and combat planning, mission execution, advanced battlespace monitoring, joint and coalition force collaboration and enemy intention analysis.