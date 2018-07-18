Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 18, 2018
 

Lockheed Martin advances system that links across domains

LM-domain
To expedite decision making in today’s threat environment, commanders need the ability to quickly transform terabytes of data received from unconnected systems into intelligence.

That need will soon be answered by Lockheed Martin’s DIAMONDShieldTM, an unprecedented enterprise system that has technically matured from a prototype into an operational system.

“To address evolving threats with more confidence and greater efficiency, customers need ‘next-generation’ systems that connect across domains,” said Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of C4ISR & Unmanned Aerial Systems within Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems. “DIAMONDShield represents that next-generation solution.”

DIAMONDShield is the foundation of an integrated air and missile defense system being developed for an international customer.  Recently, this system successfully participated in joint capability demonstrations where DIAMONDShield connected the air operations center with missile defense and ISR capabilities to execute various mission scenarios.

In developing DIAMONDShield, Lockheed Martin leveraged its more than 50 year legacy designing command and control systems. With that expertise, the company created a system that links disparate platforms and systems operating across air, land, sea and space to give customers a layered, integrated defense that crosses domains.

Any desired concept of operations can be integrated into the system. With a single click, the automation incorporated into DIAMONDShield allows customers to predict and assess enemy intent, make rapid tactical decisions and send engagement tasks to assets in theater. The system can receive from any external source using standards such as the Link 16 or Link 11 protocols — from aircraft to missile defense systems, to radar and air traffic control systems —  correlating the data into a comprehensive, bird’s eye visualization of the battlespace.

Another distinctive feature is the system’s automated air mission planning capability. Within minutes after inserting the desired mission criteria, DIAMONDShield’s complex algorithms create air tasking orders (ATO).  After the initial ATO is created, the system continues to look for more efficient options to support current and future missions. DIAMONDShield can support simultaneous strategic and combat planning, mission execution, advanced battlespace monitoring, joint and coalition force collaboration and enemy intention analysis.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 18, 2018

News Revealed: Nnew structure for Pentagon’s tech, acquisition offices – Here are the details of a major restructuring for the two Pentagon offices that determine how the Defense Department buys and develops weapon systems.   NSA, Cyber Command to coordinate actions to counter Russian election interference in 2018 amid absence of White House guidance –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 18, 2018

Massive turbine must be replaced on USS Michael Monsoor The second of three stealthy destroyers is going to have one of its massive turbines replaced. Rear Adm. William Galinis tells the U.S. Naval Institute that a Roll Royce turbine must be replaced before Michael Monsoor can travel to San Diego. Galinis said testing indicates turbine...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph by PO3 Cat Campbell

USS Gerald R. Ford successfully sails into post-shakedown availability period

Navy photograph by PO3 Cat Campbell Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Chief’s Mess conduct colors on the ship’s flight deck in commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the...
 
Full Story »

 