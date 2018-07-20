Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 20, 2018
 

Raytheon demos small x-band precision approach radar

raytheon-radar
Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business demonstrated its Low-Power Radar’s ability to provide precision approach guidance to landing aircraft from 15 nautical miles, which is five more than the current capability, to military officials representing the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force in Brooksville, Fla., June 26-28.

LPR is a small, one-meter square Active Electronically Scanned Array, or AESA, multi-mission x-band radar ideal for precision approach landings, aviation surveillance, precision weather observations, and small drone detection and tracking.

“This radar is like a Swiss Army Knife; it has broad applications across a lot of missions,” said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon’s Navigation, Weather and Services mission area. “Its extended range expands options for managing multiple fast aircraft on approach.”  

LPR’s origin as a weather radar gives it an advanced dual-polarization capability that allows it to discern between heavy rain, hail, snow and sleet. It can also detect non-meteorological echoes from ground clutter, birds, and tornado debris. It does this by transmitting and receiving both horizontal and vertical polarizations, unlike most radars that only transmit and receive radio waves with a single polarization.

Because it’s an AESA radar, it offers higher-quality images than conventional radars. Phased-array radars are also cheaper to maintain and offer adaptive beam scanning, which allows the radar to track more targets and interweave between different radar applications.

With no moving parts, LPRs are more reliable and easier to maintain, giving them longer lifetimes and lower life-cycle costs. The program is on track for initial production in 2019.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 20, 2018

News As Russians describe ‘verbal agreements’ at summit, U.S. officials scramble for clarity – Two days after President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian officials offered a string of assertions about what the two leaders had achieved.   Initial cost for Trump military parade comes in at $12 million, DOD says – President...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Joe Walker: Aviation hero and family man

Courtesy photograph Joe Walker was a P-38 pilot in Italy during World War II. Many times I wonder what the next installment of High Desert Hanger Stories will be. After all these years, it amazes me that every time I sit down i...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph

U.S., Japanese, Indian forces begin annual mine countermeasures exercise

Navy photograph by PO2 Jordan Crouch Mineman 1st Class Justin Crabtree, from Diamondhead, Mississippi, lowers a mine neutralization vehicle aboard the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) into the water to...
 
Full Story »

 