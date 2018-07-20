Aerotech News & Review


U.S., Japanese, Indian forces begin annual mine countermeasures exercise

Navy photograph by PO2 Jordan Crouch Navy photograph by PO2 Jordan Crouch

Mineman 1st Class Justin Crabtree, from Diamondhead, Mississippi, lowers a mine neutralization vehicle aboard the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) into the water to track mines and simulate delivering an explosive package. Chief is participating in the annual bilateral mine countermeasures exercise 3JA with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force to increase proficiency and interoperability in MCM operations.

OMINATO, Japan–U.S. Navy mine countermeasure units, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) MCM units, and Indian Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) units commenced 2JA mine countermeasure exercise 2018 near Ominato, Japan, on July 18.

2JA is an annual exercise that this year includes U.S. Navy, JMSDF, and Indian Navy forces. The exercise strengthens interoperability and increases proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations amongst regional allies and partners.

“This exercise allows us to flex our mine countermeasure muscles and improve interoperability with our JMSDF and Indian Navy teammates,” said Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet. “The mine countermeasure mission is hugely important to both military and civilian shipping from all nations in the Indo-Pacific region and keeping waterways clear of mine threats is fundamental to national security and the free flow of trade.”

During the exercise, participating units will practice unit-level mine countermeasures tactics to include using sonar equipment to detect mines. Explosive ordnance disposal unit personnel will conduct dive operations in support of mine countermeasures efforts.

The exercise will culminate in a combined phase in which U.S. Navy and JMSDF will coordinate and communicate to ensure a safe route through simulated mines in one of the designated exercise areas.

Navy photograph by PO2 Jordan Crouch Navy photograph by PO2 Jordan Crouch

The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) arrives in Chinhae for a port visit after completing Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise. The mine countermeasures exercise between the U.S., Republic of Korea, and U.N. Command Sending States meant to increase combined capabilities and readiness to respond to any contingency on the Korean peninsula.

U.S. Navy units participating include USS Chief (MCM 14), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14, and staff from Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7.

Participating JMSDF assets include Mine Warfare Force (MWF); Commander, Mine Division 2 (CMD2); minesweeper tender JS Uraga (MST 463); two mine-sweep ocean ships JS Awaji (MSO 304) and JS Hirado (MSO 305); fifteen mine-sweep coastal ships; Helicopter Mine Warfare Squadron 111; four P-3C patrol aircraft and one P-1 patrol aircraft.

MCMRON 7 is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan and consists of USS Patriot (MCM 7), USS Pioneer (MCM 9), USS Warrior (MCM 10), and USS Chief (MCM 14).



 

