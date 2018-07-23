Aerotech News & Review


July 23, 2018
 

Boeing reviews new ICBM design options with U.S. Air Force

Boeing has presented the U.S. Air Force with design options for America’s next intercontinental ballistic missile, the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent.

The review marks the achievement of a key contract milestone.

“We offered the Air Force cost and performance trades for a deterrent that will address emerging and future threats,” said Frank McCall, vice president, Boeing Strategic Deterrence Systems. “By considering the various capabilities and opportunities for cost savings, the Air Force can prioritize system requirements as we progress toward the program’s next phase.”

The Air Force awarded Boeing a $349 million contract in August to mature the GBSD weapon system design. Boeing completed a system requirements review in November. A system functional review will occur later this year, and Boeing will present its preliminary design review to the Air Force in 2020.



 

