Headlines – July 23, 2018

News
Trump, Iran’s Rouhani trade angry threats –
U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have traded hostile warnings, amid rising tensions between the two countries.
Business
Why BAE Systems doesn’t want a real cockpit in its Tempest –
BAE System’ surprise presentation of a full-scale model for its Tempest fighter concept caught the Farnborough International Airshow by storm, but one feature of the design especially stood out.
Pentagon looks to lower costs for nations buying American weapons — again –
The Pentagon is considering lowering a transportation fee for foreign buyers of American defense goods as part of a broader push to lower the cost and hurdles for foreign military sales.
Deals proliferate at Farnborough Airshow despite political worries –
It was business as usual — with billions in U.S. orders and commitments — at the Farnborough Airshow despite concerns that politics would cast a shadow.
America’s largest business lobby endorses Trump’s arms export plan –
America’s largest business lobby is hailing the Trump administration’s plans to boost American weapons exports.
Thales is reporting a first for the French company in its financial results –
French electronics company Thales reported a 2018 first-half operating profit of €762 million (U.S. $886 million), hitting a target of double digits as a percentage of sales.
Dassault reports net profit spike in first half of 2018 thanks to Mideast deals –
French fighter manufacturer Dassault Aviation has reported a rise in net profit from the first half of 2018 to €186 million (U.S. $216 million), from €166 million a year ago.
DISA announces 3 new contracts to modernize communication –
The Defense Information Systems Agency has announced a program that it says will improve cyber capabilities and eliminate legacy network technology and infrastructure in the Pacific theater.
Defense
So you wanna fly? Air Force pilots can apply to new aviation-only program –
If all you want is to fly in the Air Force, a new program might be for you.
Pentagon announces $200 million in aid for Ukraine –
Days after President Donald Trump challenged whether the U.S. should honor its Article 5 collective defense commitments to defend tiny NATO member Montenegro, the Pentagon reassured its Eastern European allies it would continue to be a deterrent presence against Russian aggression and committed an additional $200 million to the defense of Ukraine.
Winter is coming: Army gets closer to being able to produce ice on the battlefield –
The Army is quickly approaching the clearing of another battlefield hurdle: It will soon have the capability of producing ice on the battlefield for soldiers.
USS Truman is back in Norfolk — but what’s next after the non-homecoming? –
The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and elements of her strike group arrived in Norfolk July 21 just three months and 10 days after setting sail, marking the dawn of a new era in aircraft carrier deployments.
U.S. Navy’s new anti-ship missile scores a hit at RIMPAC, but there’s a twist –
The U.S. surface fleet’s brand-new anti-ship missile was used as part of the barrage of rockets and missiles that put an end to the landing ship tank Racine on July 12 during the Rim of the Pacific exercise, but it wasn’t shot by the Navy.
Homeland defense missions, organizational issues kneecap F-22’s potential, GAO says –
The Air Force’s fleet of F-22 Raptors needs to be reorganized or the service will incur unnecessary risks in future operations, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office — the auditing and investigative arm of Congress.
USMC wants 15 suicide drones swarming from the hands of one Marine –
The Corps wants to put the power of a swarm of suicide drones, also known as loitering munitions, in the hands of one front-line Marine.
Veterans
MoH recipient was saved by tiger and sawed-off shotgun –
“The tiger kinda’ helped” in scaring off the enemy in March 1966, Special Forces legend and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins said of the last hours of a four-day battle in Vietnam in which he earned the Medal of Honor.
He’s the last living World War II Marine Corps pilot –
Sam Folsom, born July 24, 1920 in Quincy, Massachusetts, was one of the first echelon of 17 Marine fighter pilots with Marine Fighter Squadron (VMF) 121 tasked with defending Guadalcanal. He is also the last living Marine Corps World War II combat pilot.
National World War I memorial a step closer to reality –
A century after the first world war, a project to build a national World War I memorial has taken a significant step forward.
Here’s how state, federal authorities are targeting sham veteran charities –
Federal and state authorities have put sham veteran charities on notice.
Family reunited with Army veteran’s lost dog tags –
Lost for about 70 years, dog tags found with a metal detector in Colorado by a stranger have been returned to the family of a Washington County veteran.
New Colorado VA hospital finally opens, late and over budget –
A $1.7 billion veterans hospital in suburban Denver has opened its doors to visitors after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
World War II hero’s lost Purple Heart returned to his family –
A lost Purple Heart medal is being returned to the family of a New York City sailor who died trying to rescue shipmates after his Navy vessel was attacked by a German submarine during World War II.