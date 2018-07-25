Headlines – July 25, 2018

News

No space force for Trump in big Pentagon policy bill –

U.S. President Donald Trump wants a new military “Space Force,” but Congress isn’t ready for blast off.



JSTARS Recap is officially dead –

The Air Force scored a major win in the 2019 defense authorization bill: Not only will it be able to cancel the JSTARS recap program, it is getting additional funds for its alternative effort called Advanced Battle Management System.



Qatar to upgrade air base used by U.S. to fight terrorism –

Qatar will spend $1.8 billion upgrading the major air base used by the United States for its ongoing military and counterterrorism operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf kingdom said July 23.





Business

Boeing proposes designs for new ICBM deterrent –

Boeing has proposed design options to the U.S. Air Force for design of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, a possible replacement for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.



China developing large autonomous underwater vehicles –

Designated the 912 Project, its goal is to develop the new capability by the time of the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party in 2021.



Iran announces mass production of Fakour air-to-air missile –

The Fakour radar-guided air-to-air missile is now being mass produced, the Iranian military announced on July 23.



U.S. Air Force is giving away retired turboprop light attack aircraft to Philippines –

The Philippines will receive retired turboprop light attack aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, which has already begun the process of competing a contract to have the planes disassembled before shipping overseas.



France to hand off 40 percent of land vehicle maintenance to industry by 2025 –

The French Armed Forces Minister called July 23 for industry to play a greater role in servicing heavily used military vehicles, with companies called to support 40 percent of the mixed fleet by the middle of the next decade.



Boeing contracted for T-45 backup oxygen systems –

The $12 million contract is a move toward fixing oxygen delivery systems after hypoxia episodes led to the grounding of several aircraft last year.



Bulgaria issues request for proposals for fighter jets –

Bulgaria has sent a request for proposals for 16 new or used fighter jets to replace its aging Soviet-designed MiG-29s to seven countries, the defense ministry told Reuters on July 25.





Defense

Lawmakers prod Pentagon to consider more Europe-based troops –

The Pentagon would have to consider increasing combat power in Europe and look at the feasibility of permanently stationing an Army brigade in Poland under a deal reached by House and Senate lawmakers.



Tactical nuclear weapon launches into development with Pentagon policy bill –

The Trump administration is poised to get congressional authorization to start building a controversial new submarine-launched low-yield, nuclear weapon.



Mattis: No changes on Syria from Trump –

Defense Secretary James Mattis July 24 said the U.S. military has not changed its stance on Russian forces in Syria since the Helsinki summit with President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Navy, Marine Corps racing to increase amphibious fleet as demand rises –

The Navy and Marine Corps are running up against a deadline to add more amphibious warships to the fleet before older hulls start retiring, Marine Maj. Gen. David Coffman told lawmakers and shipbuilding industry representatives at a congressional forum July 24.



USS Carl Vinson flies last legacy Hornets during RIMPAC drills –

This month’s Rim of the Pacific exercise in Hawaii will mark the end of the line for the Navy’s “Baby Hornets.”



F-35 parks on White House lawn –

An F-35 Lightning II was parked in the White House driveway July 23, alongside a speedboat and a giant industrial magnet, as President Donald Trump showcased an array of “Made in America” products.



Marine Corps presence in Australia to rise to 2,500 as soon as possible –

U.S. and Australian officials vowed Tuesday to raise the number of Marines rotating through Australia to 2,500 as soon as possible during the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, or AUSMIN, hosted by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, Calif.



Congress likely to cut funding for Marine Corps’ M27 rifle purchases –

Congress has taken another step to follow through on a threat to limit money for the Marine Corps to keep buying the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle.



Marine F-35s join F-22s for stealth training mission over Pacific –

The military’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jets teamed up to train in Hawaii before Marines head to the Middle East in what could be the F-35Bs first-ever combat deployment.





Veterans

Trump tells veterans he will ‘stand up for America’ –

Trump on July 24 pledged he would “stand up for America” as he faces criticism for appearing too deferential to Russian President Vladimir Putin.