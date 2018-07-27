Aerotech News & Review


Proposal would shift F-16 unit to Air Guard base in Tucson

The Air Force wants to move an F-16 fighter squadron that trains Taiwanese pilots from one base in Arizona to another.

The Air Force said it is proposing that the 21st Fighter Squadron, with its 14 jets and 191 personnel, be moved from Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, to the Arizona Air National Guard facility at Tucson International Airport by Dec. 31, 2019.

A draft finding of no significant impact said the planned relocation is prompted by a need to move F-16 operations from Luke to provide space for new F-35 fighters.

Other installations considered for the relocation included Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M.; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, and Albuquerque Air National Guard Base in New Mexico.



 

