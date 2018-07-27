Aerotech News & Review


News

July 27, 2018
 

U.S. receives fallen service members’ remains from North Korea

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kelsey Tucker Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kelsey Tucker

A United Nations Honor Guard member carries remains during a dignified return ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 27, 2018.

The United Nations Command with support from U.S. Forces Korea repatriated 55 cases of remains of fallen U.S. service members returned by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on July 27, also known as North Korea.

A U.S. cargo aircraft flew to Wonson, North Korea, to receive the remains and returned promptly to Osan Air Base, South Korea, the release said.

“It was a successful mission following extensive coordination,” United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea commander Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks said in the release.

“Now, we will prepare to honor our fallen before they continue on their journey home,” Brooks added.

Brooks will host a full honors ceremony for the fallen service members Aug. 1. Immediately following that ceremony, the remains will be flown to Hawaii for further processing under the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The UNC in Korea remains committed to enforcing the 1953 U.N. Armistice Agreement to return fallen service members, the release said.

“The United States owes a profound debt of gratitude to those American service members who gave their lives in service to their country and we are working diligently to bring them home” according to a statement released by the White House. “It is a solemn obligation of the United States government to ensure that the remains are handled with dignity and properly accounted for so their families receive them in an honorable manner.

“Today’s actions represent a significant first step to recommence the repatriation of remains from North Korea and to resume field operations in North Korea to search for the estimated 5,300 Americans who have not yet returned home,” the statement added.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 27, 2018

News Dozens of lawmakers warn Defense Department: Don’t whitewash climate change report – A Department of Defense report on how vulnerable military installations are to floods, rising sea levels, drought and catastrophic storms only mentions “climate change” once — a fact that has irked more than 40 Democratic and Republican lawmakers who have warned the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 27, 2018

Proposal would shift F-16 unit to Air Guard base in Tucson The U.S. Air Force wants to move an F-16 fighter squadron that trains Taiwanese pilots from one base in Arizona to another. The Air Force said it is proposing that the 21st Fighter squadron with its 14 jets and 191 personnel be moved from...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
virgin2

Into the mesosphere at Mach 2.4

Virgin Galactic conducted a supersonic test flight July 26 of VSS Unity, a rocket-powered piloted spaceship that will carry commercial passengers and scientific payloads to space. Following an initial and a subsequent supersoni...
 
Full Story »

 