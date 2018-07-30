Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 30, 2018
 

First Boeing Apache, Chinook helicopters for India complete inaugural flights

Boeing photograph Boeing photograph

The first AH-64E Apache for India recently completed its first flight. Boeing will deliver 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters to India beginning in 2019.

Boeing and India recently took a significant step toward modernizing the Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet by completing the first flights of Apache and Chinook helicopters destined for delivery next year.

“We look forward to delivering this phenomenal capability to India,” said David Koopersmith, vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift. “From coastal operations to high-altitude mountainous missions, these aircraft will play vital roles with the Indian armed forces.”

India ultimately will receive 22 AH-64E Apache attack, and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters.
 

Boeing photograph Boeing photograph

The first CH-47F(I) for India recently completed its first flight. Boeing will deliver 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters to India beginning in 2019.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 30, 2018

News Mattis: U.S. military teams may go to North Korea to look for more war remains – Hours after a U.S. Air Force C-17 returned from North Korea with the first U.S. war remains to come back in years, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that relations between the two countries may be warming to the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 30, 2018

RAF Typhoons respond to Russian warplane over Black Sea Typhoons from Britain’s Royal Air Force based in Romania have been scrambled in response to a Russian warplane flying near NATO airspace over the Black Sea. The RAF said the fighter jets went into action July 26 from an air base near the port of Constanta...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph

Eco-friendly engine wash technology nears final phase of performance testing

Navy photograph An H-53 undergoes an engine wash with the EcoPower System on the flight line at Fleet Readiness Center East, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. Fleet Readiness Centers East and Southeast engineers are c...
 
Full Story »

 