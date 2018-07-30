Aerotech News & Review


Defense

July 30, 2018
 

Navy’s newest carrier-based catapult, trap systems steadily advance through test

Navy photograph Navy photograph

Sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare an F/A-18F Super Hornet for a historic first launch July 28, 2017.

One year ago, the Navy’s newest aircraft launch and recovery systems successfully conducted historic first sorties aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Today, the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear progress through comprehensive test programs.

Testing toward reliability
“Data from shipboard testing indicates that both EMALS and AAG have demonstrated improved reliability projections over the solely land-based testing,” said Capt. Steve Tedford, former Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (PMA 251) program manager.

Reliability is a key performance parameter for any new aircraft system, ensuring operational readiness for the fleet. EMALS and AAG are being put through the rigors to ensure they meet developmental milestones.

Single-day shipboard operations show that both systems are capable of meeting operational requirements.

The EMALS and AAG teams, along with industry partner General Atomics, have developed numerous engineering changes to support the systems’ continued maturity and reliability growth, Tedford explained.

Navy photograph Navy photograph

An F/A-18F Super Hornet catches a wire of the Advanced Arresting Gear system aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for the first time, marking a naval history first, on July 28, 2017.

Teaching new tech
Program management for both systems is multifaceted, and beyond the complex developmental engineering and test programs, the EMALS and AAG teams have remained focused on several critical support areas. In-depth logistics efforts have been underway to ensure adequate spares planning for the completion of the testing and full life-cycle of these critical systems; to create the Maintenance Requirement Cards and tools Sailors will use to operate and maintain the new systems; and to provide those Sailors with interim and permanent training solutions.

To date, Sailors from CVN 78 have been trained on EMALS and AAG. Development of a curriculum and instruction of system-specific courses has been conducted by the General Atomics and Navy team.

“We are extremely pleased to see how well General Atomics’ EMALS and AAG operations and maintenance training program has served CVN 78 Sailors at both our Shipset Controls laboratory in San Diego and at NAVAIR’s land-based test sites,” stated Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS). 

“The dedicated EMALS and AAG teams have excelled in overcoming numerous challenges and will continue charging ahead, completing these concurrent test programs, continually increasing confidence in these technologies and getting both systems mission ready,” said Tedford.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 30, 2018

News Mattis: U.S. military teams may go to North Korea to look for more war remains – Hours after a U.S. Air Force C-17 returned from North Korea with the first U.S. war remains to come back in years, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that relations between the two countries may be warming to the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 30, 2018

RAF Typhoons respond to Russian warplane over Black Sea Typhoons from Britain’s Royal Air Force based in Romania have been scrambled in response to a Russian warplane flying near NATO airspace over the Black Sea. The RAF said the fighter jets went into action July 26 from an air base near the port of Constanta...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Navy photograph

Eco-friendly engine wash technology nears final phase of performance testing

Navy photograph An H-53 undergoes an engine wash with the EcoPower System on the flight line at Fleet Readiness Center East, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. Fleet Readiness Centers East and Southeast engineers are c...
 
Full Story »

 