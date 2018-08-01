Headlines – August 1, 2018

News

Trump, Defense Secretary Mattis often appear at odds on key policies. Here’s a breakdown of their differences –

If their public statements are any indication, President Donald Trump and his secretary of Defense are quietly at odds with each other over several crucial national security policies, including how to deal with Russia.





India to spend $1 billion on advanced air defense system from US –

India has quietly approved a plan to the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System-II through a government-to government deal with United States.



Despite Trump’s rhetoric, U.S. defense firms pitch moving production to India –

As big defense firms line up to pitch their fighter planes to India, the government of Narendra Modi is demanding they build in India, something that might be at odds with the Trumpian America First philosophy.



BAE Systems sticks to annual forecast –

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems stuck to its forecast for flat earnings this year, saying that some issues at U.S. projects and in its maritime unit would be offset by a stronger performance from other parts of the business.



Navy exercises options for additional future frigate design work –

The Navy has exercised options adding several million dollars to the future guided-missile frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design work being performed by five shipbuilders in contention for the final hull design.



GE wins $631 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon –

General Electric Co. has been awarded a $631 million contract for repair, replacement and program support of engine components used on the F/A-18 E/F and EA 18G aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement July 31.



France’s Le Maire confirms backing to Fincantieri-STX shipyard deal –

The French government continues to support the takeover by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri of shipyard STX France under a shared ownership agreement, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Aug. 1.





Pentagon Delays Space Force Report –

The day after Defense One published details from an 11th-hour draft of the much-anticipated report, the Pentagon has delayed its release.



Army Wrestles With SIGINT vs. EW –

This internal budget battle in the Army could cede the actual battlefield to high-powered Russian and Chinese jammers, electronic warfare advocates fear, with the same lethal consequences for U.S. troops that Ukrainian forces have suffered since 2014.



Air Force begins in-house JSTARS maintenance amid Northrop Grumman’s shortfalls –

The Air Force began conducting its own depot maintenance for JSTARS July 17 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., in an effort to field the Air Force’s primary ground surveillance and battle management aircraft quicker, despite contractor shortfalls.



Unarmed U.S. missile test flight terminated due to anomaly –

An unarmed U.S. Air Force Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was intentionally destroyed in flight when an anomaly occurred during a test launch from California.



Marines receive new advanced air defense system as air threats loom –

The recent delivery of a new advanced air defense system on Thursday shows the Corps is getting serious about a looming air defense threat.





As war remains return home, advocates ask families for help with identification process –

With the remains of dozens of Korean War troops set to return to the United States Aug. 1, military advocates are urging family members of missing service members to enroll in the Defense Department’s DNA database to help with identification of the fallen heroes.



VA is rethinking its entire online presence –

The Veterans Affairs Department wants to know what it would take to create a one-stop online shop for veteran services.