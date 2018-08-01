Aerotech News & Review


News

August 1, 2018
 

News Briefs – August 1, 2018

Navy’s first female admiral has died

Rear Admiral Alene Duerk, the Navy’s first female admiral, who became a trailblazer as the Navy opened up more opportunities for women, has died. She was 98 years old.
The Naval History and Heritage Command says that Duerk died July 21. She had been living in a suburb of Orlando, Fla.
Duerk was born in Ohio. After graduating from nursing school in 1941, she entered the U.S. Naval Reserve and was appointed an ensign in the Nurse Corps. During World War II, she worked on a hospital ship off the Marshall Islands in the Pacific and later treated Allied troops who had been prisoners of war.
She would go on to lead the Navy Nurse Corps.
President Nixon approved her selection as the first female rear admiral in 1972. AP
 

U.S. military in Africa says changes made to protect troops

The head of the U.S. military in Africa says it has taken steps to increase the security of troops on the ground, adding armed drones and armored vehicles and taking a harder look at when American forces go out with local troops.
The U.S. Africa Command chief says in an interview that the U.S. also has cut the response time needed for medical evacuations — the result of a broad review in the wake of last year’s ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and four of their Niger counterparts.
Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser says a report is due in mid-August on actions taken in response to the findings.
He says Africa’s challenges remain vast, from Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked groups in the west to al-Shabab in the east. AP
 

Generals from Koreas discuss easing military confrontation

Generals from the rival Koreas are meeting at their tense border for talks on how to ease military confrontation.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry says the July 31 general-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom are part of efforts to implement April’s inter-Korean summit military agreements.
During the summit, the rival Korean leaders agreed to work to pull back from the danger of another war on the Korean Peninsula.
South Korean media report the talks may focus on dropping the number of military guards at a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom and withdrawing heavy weapons from the site.
The meeting comes four days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 1, 2018

News Trump, Defense Secretary Mattis often appear at odds on key policies. Here’s a breakdown of their differences – If their public statements are any indication, President Donald Trump and his secretary of Defense are quietly at odds with each other over several crucial national security policies, including how to deal with Russia.    ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Ken Ulbrich

NASA Armstrong hosts ISS downlink

Eric Swanson was eager to ask Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor, a NASA astronaut, if she along with her crewmates were able to grow plants aboard the International Space Station. Eric along with more than 300 NASA children were vir...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. John Winn

Red Flag-Alaska 18-3 takes off early August

Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. John Winn An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska takes off prior to a sortie as part of Red Flag-Alaska 18-2, June 11, 2018. R...
 
Full Story »

 