August 1, 2018
 

U.S. Air Force awards Raytheon $96 million for MALD missile production

TUCSON, Ariz.—Raytheon has received a $96.1 million contract to produce 250 Miniature Air-Launched Decoys, or MALD® missiles.

The U.S. Air Force award occurred just prior to Raytheon marking its 2,000th MALD system delivery, and 10th year of on-time customer deliveries.

The MALD system is an air-launched missile with both decoy and jamming capabilities that can electronically stimulate and then neutralize enemy air defense systems. Raytheon produces the MALD-J jamming variant, and is also developing a system for the U.S. Navy.

“MALD gives fighter pilots control of the skies, so they can stay out of harm’s way,” said Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. “We’re at the leading edge of electronic warfare, to defeat the most advanced air defense systems.”

