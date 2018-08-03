Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 3, 2018
 

$717 billion budget critical to rebuilding, restoring readiness, Pentagon officials say

The Defense Department has applauded the passage of the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act at the swiftest pace in 20 years, Pentagon officials said Aug. 1.

In a statement, DOD officials noted that this year’s bill passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support — a vote of 87-10 in the Senate and 359-54 in the House.

The bill authorizes a $717 billion national defense budget that “rebuilds our military, increases lethality, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and reforms the way we do business,” the Defense Department statement said.

“I am grateful for the strong commitment of members on both sides of the aisle to pass this year’s NDAA in record time. Together, they have demonstrated the deep and abiding bipartisan support our military enjoys,” Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said. “It is now our duty to implement these policies responsibly and ensure a culture of performance and accountability.”

Bill’s provisions
The Pentagon statement said the approved bill:

— Increases the military’s authorized active-duty end strength by 15,600;
— Raises service member pay by 2.6 percent, the largest raise in nine years;
— Recognizes the importance of modernizing and strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to more effectively guard against the risk to national security posed by certain types of foreign investment;
— Provides waiver relief to key U.S. partners and allies from certain Russian-related sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act; and
— Strengthens cyber defenses, prioritizes U.S. Cyber Command readiness and affirms the cyber authorities of the secretary of defense.

“The department looks forward to working with Congress in the same strong bipartisan spirit to fund our nation’s defense priorities before the end of the fiscal year,” the Pentagon statement said.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 3, 2018

News Iran readying massive military exercise in Persian Gulf, officials say – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard is expected to soon begin a major naval exercise that could demonstrate its ability to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for global energy supplies, US officials say.   DOD exempts wounded warriors from ‘deploy or...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 3, 2018

Unarmed U.S. missile test flight terminated due to anomaly An unarmed U.S. Air Force Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was intentionally destroyed in flight when an anomaly occurred during a test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. An Air Force Global Strike Command statement says the flight was safely terminated over the Pacific Ocean...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Breaking the sound barrier: The not-so-impenetrable wall

Courtesy photograph Dr. Wernher von Braun and his supersonic A-4/V-2  Looking back at the breaking of the sound barrier in 1947, it’s interesting to recall all the stories and tales that surround that one special October day...
 
Full Story »

 