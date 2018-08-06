Headlines – August 6, 2018

News
The lone dog tag recovered from North Korea had a name, and now the family knows –
The military has contacted the family of a service member missing from the Korean War whose dog tag was found among the 55 cases of war remains returned to the U.S. Aug. 2.
Business
A pair of Austal ships ace acceptance trials –
Two ships built at Austal USA’s Mobile Alabama shipyard cleared the last major hurdle before joining the fleet last week.
With size and anti-sub capabilities in mind, Italy’s Navy rethinks ship designs –
The Italian Navy is considering changing the design of some of its planned PPA multifunctional ships to make them smaller, and to possibly give them an anti-submarine capability, an Italian source has told Defense News.
U.S. Navy awards major contract to Huntington Ingalls for its newest class of amphibious vessels –
The U.S. Navy awarded shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls a $165.5 million contract to procure long lead-time materials for the LPD-17 Flight II, according to a contract dated Aug. 2 and released Aug. 3.
Latvia cleared to buy Black Hawks –
Latvia has been cleared by the U.S. State Department to buy four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, in a move to bolster the NATO nation’s ability to move forces around the alliance’s eastern flank.
Despite Brexit, Leonardo sees a way the UK Tempest fighter could win EU funding –
The U.K.’s new Tempest fighter, planned as Britain nears its exit from the European Union, may still benefit from funding provided by the EU, according to one of the partners.
Japan, Greece discuss defense trade co-operation –
Japan and Greece have held preliminary talks about co-operation in defense trade and technology, with a view to possibly supporting Japanese exports to the European country.
Bell pushes V-280 gunship, shipboard variants: Recon in works –
One variant, in Army colors, has missile racks sticking out of what was originally the passenger cabin — a conversion that units could potentially install or remove as needed in the field. The other, with Marine Corps markings, is a sleeker thoroughbred gunship with internal weapons bays, stealth features and folding wings to fit in shipboard hangars.
Defense
DOD reveals why there’s ‘not going to be another big’ budget increase in 2020 –
As the Pentagon finalizes its fiscal 2020 planning, the department is not expecting to see its budget top line grow, according to a top official.
Breaking the Big E: Already more than $1 billion in projected costs and snarled in red tape –
Scrapping the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier could cost the Navy as much as $1.5 billion and take more than a decade to complete, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Inside SecDef Jim Mattis’ $2.5 billion plan to make infantry deadlier –
Retired Marine infantry officer Joe L’Etoile remembers when training money for his unit was so short “every man got four blanks; then we made butta-butta-bang noises” and “threw dirt clods for grenades.”
Pentagon doubles down on ‘single-cloud’ strategy for $10 billion contract –
The Defense Department has doubled down on a decision to turn to just one cloud-computing provider for one of its biggest IT contracts in years, offering a rebuke to some in industry who fear this approach will give one company too much influence over the government’s information systems.
Pentagon redoing space defenses, but will Trump demand more? –
President Donald Trump wants a Space Force, a new military service he says is needed to ensure American dominance in space. But the idea is gaining little traction at the Pentagon, where the president’s defense chief, Jim Mattis, says it would add burdensome bureaucracy and unwanted costs.
How underwater drones will change Navy’s sub game –
Standing at the forefront of game-changing innovations in undersea warfare, Navy Cmdr. Scott Smith has only one small request.