Aerotech News & Review


Space

August 6, 2018
 

U.S. cargo ship departs ISS with critical scientific research

nasa-spacex
After delivering more than 5,900 pounds of science and supplies, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft departed the International Space Station Aug. 3 at 12:38 p.m., EDT, and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after 6 p.m.

Ground controllers used the space station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach Dragon from the Earth-facing side of the station’s Harmony module and maneuver the vehicle into its release position. Expedition 56 Flight Engineer Serena Auñon-Chancellor of NASA monitored its departure as the spacecraft was released through ground-controlled commands.

Dragon’s thrusters fired to move the spacecraft a safe distance from the station before SpaceX flight controllers in Hawthorne, California, commanded its deorbit burn. The SpaceX recovery team retrieved Dragon and more than 3,800 pounds of cargo. This included science samples from human and animal research, biology and biotechnology studies, physical science investigations and education activities.

The Space Algae investigation sequenced the entire genome of an algae population grown in space to identify genes related to growth. Algae may perceive microgravity as physical rather than biological stress, which can trigger production of oils that may help mitigate the harmful effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation during spaceflight, consume waste carbon dioxide, and provide basic human nutrition.

A cellular biology investigation (Micro-12) aims to understand how microgravity affects the growth, gene expression and the ability of a model bacterium to transfer electrons through its cell membrane along bacterial nanowires it produces. Such bacteria could be used in fuel cells to make electricity from waste organic material.

Endothelial Cells in Microgravity as a Model System for Evaluation of Cancer Therapy Toxicity (Angiex Cancer Therapy) examines whether endothelial cells cultured in microgravity represent a valid model to test effects of vascular-targeted agents on normal blood vessels. Endothelial cells are the tissue that form a single layer of cells lining blood vessels and the heart, and all other organs. Angiex was developed as a potential treatment that targets tumor cells, but a better model is needed for future testing. The study may facilitate a cost-effective method that avoids animal testing and can develop safer and more effective drugs to combat circulatory diseases.

Dragon also returned a Latching End Effector that was removed from the station’s robotic arm to be refurbished on Earth and delivered back to the orbiting complex as a spare.

NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), the nonprofit organization that manages research aboard the U.S. national laboratory portion of the space station, received time-sensitive samples and worked with researchers to process and distribute them within 48 hours of splashdown.

Dragon, the only space station resupply spacecraft currently able to return to Earth intact, launched June 29 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, and arrived at the station July 2, for the company’s 15th NASA-contracted commercial resupply mission to the station.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 6, 2018

News The lone dog tag recovered from North Korea had a name, and now the family knows – The military has contacted the family of a service member missing from the Korean War whose dog tag was found among the 55 cases of war remains returned to the U.S. Aug. 2.     Business A...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 6, 2018

Army using drug waivers, bonuses to fill ranks The U.S. Army is issuing more waivers for past drug use or bad conduct by recruits, and pouring an extra $200 million into bonuses this year to attract and retain soldiers. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that nearly one-third of all the waivers granted by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

New DOD policy prohibits GPS-enabled devices in deployed settings

Deployed service members are going to have to ditch their “geolocation devices” in response to a new memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan. This includes physical fitness aids, applications in phones that track locations, and other devices and apps that pinpoint and track the location of individuals. “Effective immediately, Defense Department personnel are...
 
Full Story »

 