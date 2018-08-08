Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 8, 2018
 

Holloman to transition to AETC

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Rosine
Holloman AFB, N.M.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aaron Monyoya Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aaron Monyoya

An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line of Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 27. The MQ-9 is involved in remote split-operations which allows Airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.,to fly and train on aircraft shared with Holloman AFB.

Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., will be re-assigned to a new major command during a ceremony scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the base.

The base re-alignment will move Holloman’s 49th Wing from Air Combat Command to Air Education and Training Command. 

The move will allow Air Force leaders, as well as key subject matter experts, to more effectively highlight and support the Holloman mission and its impact on global operations.

“The Fightin’ 49ers at Holloman have a long history of aviation excellence and service to our nation,” said Col. Joseph Campo, 49th Wing commander. “Our transition from Air Combat Command to Air Education and Training Command is going to improve our ability to forge combat airpower for the United States while aligning our wing under the experts for training and education in the Air Force.” 

Air Education and Training Command’s mission is recruiting, training and educating America’s Airmen to serve their country in a time of war. This means providing the best training to today’s Airmen and developing them into the future leaders of tomorrow. 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Emily A. Kenney Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Emily A. Kenney

An F-16 Fighting Falcon sits in a hangar prior to departure at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. May 13, 2015. F-16 students from the 311th Fighter Squadron, a tenant until from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., are currently flying night operations as part of their syllabus. During the night operations, the students are becoming familiarized with night vision goggles while performing combat training missions.

As the premiere MQ-9 Reaper and F-16 Viper training installation in the Air Force, the 49th Wing will be even more effective and proactive in its formal training units once under AETC. 

“Our number one mission is developing combat-ready Viper and Reaper aircrew,” said Campo. “This transition is only going to improve our ability to succeed in this endeavor. Combat airpower starts at Holloman Air Force Base.”

Holloman’s current operations support national security objectives around the world with mission-ready MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators, F-16 pilots, an Air Transportable Medical Clinic and Base Expeditionary Airfield Resources assets. The wing deploys combat-ready and mission-support forces, which support Air Expeditionary Force operations, Overseas Contingency Operations and peacetime contingencies.   

Following the Sept. 28 ceremony, Holloman will officially join AETC’s 12 other major installations on Oct. 1.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Business
Eastern Shipbuilding Group image

Northrop Grumman supports final CDR for USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter

Eastern Shipbuilding Group image The Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter. Northrop Grumman supported Eastern Shipbuilding Group in their Final Critical Design Review for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter Program. N...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph

Galaxy wraps upgrades to become C-5M Super Galaxy

Air Force photograph The Air Force and Lockheed Martin have finished upgrades in Marietta, Ga., to the final aircraft under the C-5 Reliability Enhancement and Re-engining, or RERP, Program. All 52 C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft ha...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space

NASA licenses SmallSat technology to Thermal Management Technologies

A conversation at last year’s Small Satellite Conference in Utah led to the Strategic Partnerships Office at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., signing a non-exclusive license agreement with Thermal Management Technologies of North Logan, Utah. “We chatted a bit about a couple of NASA technologies that complemented some small satellite structures TMT...
 
Full Story »

 