Northrop Grumman supports final CDR for USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter

Northrop Grumman supported Eastern Shipbuilding Group in their Final Critical Design Review for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter Program.

Northrop Grumman serves as ESG’s C4ISR and control systems integrator for OPC, with responsibilities that include the integrated bridge, navigation, command and control, computing network, data distribution, machinery control, and propulsion control system design and production.

“Northrop Grumman has been a trusted member of the ESG team since the inception of the OPC program,” said Joey D’Isernia, president, ESG. “Their expertise in systems design and integration has contributed to ESG’s ongoing success in achieving the USCG’s requirements for the OPC platform.”

The OPC will be the Coast Guard’s newest class of cutters, with 25 ships planned for the class. It will provide the majority of offshore presence by the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet, assisting in missions ranging from combating transnational organized criminal networks off Central America to patrolling in the increasingly accessible Arctic.

“Northrop Grumman’s C4ISR and control systems architecture for OPC is innovative, affordable and open,” said Todd Leavitt, vice president, maritime systems, Northrop Grumman. “FCDR approval establishes a C4ISR/control systems design baseline that fulfills the newest generation of Coast Guard mission requirements, and is easily scalable for future platforms.”

FCDR was held on June 27-28, with OPC Production Readiness Review to follow later this year. Northrop Grumman will operate the OPC Test and Integration Facility for C4ISR, and the Land-Based Test Facility for control systems, at their facility in Charlottesville.