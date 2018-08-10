Aerotech News & Review


Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

VSS Unity heads into mesosphere at Mach 2.4

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – August 3, 2018

 

080318AeroFP
Aerotech News Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! The VSS Unity reached a key milestone in its test program, conducting a supersonic test flight that took the craft into the mesosphere for the first time. “Just another day” in Aerospace Valley, and another milestone achieved at our own Mojave Air and Space Port. Also this week, we have a recap of the annual Civ-Mil Barbeque, which served as a venue to introduce Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, new commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, to Antelope Valley community leaders. As always, a great time was had by all, as the cooling evening breezes blew through the Hacienda Lane Ranch.

In this week’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis takes a look at the run-up to manned aircraft breaking the sound barrier, including the role played by Wernher Von Braun’s supersonic A-4/V-2 rocket, as well as piston-driven aircraft that almost (accidentally!) hit the magic Mach number. And circling back to milestones achieved at the historic Mojave Airport, Cathy Hansen brings us the story of the Bell-Bartoe Jetwing, with its pioneering blown-wing configuration, and the man who first piloted it, famed Lockheed test pilot Herman “Fish” Salmon.

Lots of great reading for you, in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/rjjh/



 

News

Headlines – August 8, 2018

Mattis says peace talks with the Taliban are underway – Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Aug. 7 that peace talks are underway to end the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan.   Mattis supportive of new combatant command for space operations – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis seems to have reversed course on his previous stance...
 
News

News Briefs – August 8, 2018

Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location. The memo stops short of banning the fitness trackers or other electronic devices, which...
 
Defense
Air Force photograph

Raptor Demo zooms across Canada

Air Force photograph U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Niccum, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs a ground show at the Cold Lake Air Show at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Canada, July 21, 2018. The Rap...
 
