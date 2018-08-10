Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – August 3, 2018



Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! The VSS Unity reached a key milestone in its test program, conducting a supersonic test flight that took the craft into the mesosphere for the first time. “Just another day” in Aerospace Valley, and another milestone achieved at our own Mojave Air and Space Port. Also this week, we have a recap of the annual Civ-Mil Barbeque, which served as a venue to introduce Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, new commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, to Antelope Valley community leaders. As always, a great time was had by all, as the cooling evening breezes blew through the Hacienda Lane Ranch.

In this week’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis takes a look at the run-up to manned aircraft breaking the sound barrier, including the role played by Wernher Von Braun’s supersonic A-4/V-2 rocket, as well as piston-driven aircraft that almost (accidentally!) hit the magic Mach number. And circling back to milestones achieved at the historic Mojave Airport, Cathy Hansen brings us the story of the Bell-Bartoe Jetwing, with its pioneering blown-wing configuration, and the man who first piloted it, famed Lockheed test pilot Herman “Fish” Salmon.

Lots of great reading for you, in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/rjjh/