Headlines – August 13, 2018

Pentagon lays groundwork for Space Force to blast off in 2020 –

Vice President Mike Pence on Aug. 9 unveiled the Pentagon’s plan to set the stage for a Space Force — a new military service branch centered around space operations — which could be in effect as early as 2020.





The list is here: Largest defense companies on globe, revealed –

People like lists. And certainly, there are plenty of lists to come by in our space — some are based on contract awards, some are based on total revenue. To quote a really terrible proverb, there are many ways to skin a cat.



Between lost revenue, massive growth is the story of industry surviving a tough fiscal environment –

For the second straight year, overall defense revenues for the Top 100 defense companies in the world increased in 2017, a sign that the defense industry has weathered sequestration-related budget cuts and emerged on the other side.



EU defense ambitions trickle down to industry, but is it good for business? –

After two decades in which spending was often cut or stagnant, Europe is gearing up to spend big on defense.



Embraer’s defense head talks growth areas for the Brazilian giant –

When Boeing and Embraer announced a tie-up for commercial business, it left quite a few questions about how the defense side of the Brazilian firm would work with the American giant. The answer, early on, is that there will be a new partnership around the KC-390 transport aircraft; but according to Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, that is just the first step.



Contractor to pay $2.8 million for overbilling the Navy –

Two companies have reached a $2.8 million settlement with the Navy for overbilling taxpayers, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced.



Missiles for Mexico gets U.S. approval –

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of Evolved Seasparrow missiles for Mexico’s Navy, the first time that country has purchased the Raytheon-produced weapon.



It’s Raytheon vs. Dynetics/Lockheed for Army’s 100 kW laser –

Lockheed is as close to an incumbent as you get in the rapidly evolving world of high-energy fiber lasers. Raytheon, by contrast, only recently made a big play for laser weapons, but they can draw on their experience with lower-powered but exquisitely tuned laser sensors.





For first time, domestic violence will be a crime under military law –

Until now, those offenses were prosecuted under more general rules prohibiting assault and bad behavior.



Navy’s top officer warns of increased Russian, Chinese activity in the Atlantic Ocean –

After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Atlantic Ocean became an afterthought for many military leaders.



Jim Mattis originally opposed Space Force over sequester, deputy says –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pressed Congress to reject the idea of a new Space Force last year because he was concerned about defense budget uncertainty, according to his No. 2 at the Pentagon.



GPS satellite praised by Mike Pence for Space Force is delayed yet again –

Announcing plans for a new U.S. Space Force Aug. 9, Vice President Mike Pence singled out the Pentagon’s “new generation of jam-resistant GPS and communication satellites” as a harbinger of the push to “secure American leadership in space.”



Could U.S. Air Force bomb wildfires into submission? –

In a commentary on a popular national security website, an Air Force officer suggested an alternative approach to combating wildfires, which have plagued the West Coast this summer.



C-5M Super Galaxy fleet will fly well into 2040s –

Lockheed Martin finishing Air Force upgrade to the C-5M Super Galaxy.





Concerns build over Trump’s unofficial advisers on veterans policy –

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a full investigation into what role a small group of President Donald Trump’s personal friends may have in influencing Veterans Affairs policy, calling it a possible violation of federal law and public safety.





NASA successfully launches first probe to sun –

NASA successfully launched humanity’s first probe to the sun Aug. 12, kicking off a daring seven-year mission to better understand Earth’s closest star.