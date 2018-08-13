Aerotech News & Review


Business

August 13, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman performs successful SABR fit-check on F/A-18C fighter at MCAS Miramar

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

At the request of the Marine Corps, Northrop Grumman successfully performed a fit check of a production APG-83 SABR on a F/A-18C Hornet at MCAS Miramar in California.

BALTIMORE – Aug. 13, 2018 – Northrop Grumman has successfully installed a production APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar on a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The fit check, performed August 2 at the request of the Marine Corps, demonstrated SABR is a low-risk option for installation on F/A-18C/D Hornets and that the radar can be integrated with the aircraft’s power, cooling and avionics systems.

“The Marine Corps asked for an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) solution due to the radar’s increase in reliability and sustainability with no decrease in operational performance,” said Greg Simer, vice president, integrated avionics systems, Northrop Grumman. “The Marine Corps’ stated objective is to modify an in-production, fielded AESA while meeting the current size, weight, power and cooling requirements of the F/A-18 C/D. We have proven our production APG-83 SABR radar fits into the F/A-18 C/D, achieving the objectives and bringing the technical maturity needed to attain the Marine Corps fleet insertion timelines.”

The APG-83 is a multifunction AESA fire control radar that delivers fifth-generation fighter capabilities to counter and defeat increasingly sophisticated threats.           

Northrop Grumman is competing to replace the mechanically-scanned radar on F/A-18C/Ds with an AESA radar. The Marine Corps plans to upgrade the radar on approximately 100 F/A-18C/Ds. The APG-83 will address survivability, reliability and maintainability concerns for the U.S. Marine Corps.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 13, 2018

News Pentagon lays groundwork for Space Force to blast off in 2020 – Vice President Mike Pence on Aug. 9 unveiled the Pentagon’s plan to set the stage for a Space Force — a new military service branch centered around space operations — which could be in effect as early as 2020.     Business...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 13, 2018

For now, U.S. Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits The U.S. Army has stopped discharging immigrant recruits who enlisted seeking a path to citizenship — at least temporarily. A memo shared with The Associated Press Aug. 8 and dated July 20 spells out orders to high-ranking Army officials to stop processing discharges of men and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
NASA photograph by Glenn Benson

NASA, ULA launch Parker Solar Probe on historic journey to touch sun

Hours before the rise of the very star it will study, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe launched from Florida Aug. 12 to begin its journey to the Sun, where it will undertake a landmark mission. The spacecraft will transmit its first...
 
Full Story »

 