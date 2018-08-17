Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 17, 2018
 

F-22s train with Royal Norwegian air force

F22-norway1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cheryl

Two F-22 Raptors from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., fly in formation and conduct training operations with two Royal Norwegian air force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during an air refueling over Norway, Aug. 15, 2018. The F-22s deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 8 and will remain in Europe for several weeks to train and forward deploy to NATO nations.
 

F22-norway2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cheryl

Royal Norwegian air force Col. Hans Ole Sandnes, left, speaks about U.S. and Norway partnership during an F-22 Raptor forward deployment to Orland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 15, 2018. The deployment included F-22s from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., practicing in-air refueling and training with Royal Norwegian F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
 

F22-norway3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cheryl

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., meets with a Royal Norwegian air force F-35A Lightning II pilot during an F-22 forward deployment at Orland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 15, 2018. The F-22s are deploying from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany to operating locations within other NATO member nations to maximize training opportunities while strengthening the NATO alliance and deterring regional aggression.
 

F22-norway4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cheryl

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., receives fuel from a U.S Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, above Norway, Aug. 15, 2018. The F-22s practiced refueling and trained with Royal Norwegian air force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a forward deployment to Orland Air Base, Norway.
 

F22-norway5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Preston Cheryl

U.S. Airmen from the 325th Security Forces Squadron, 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., talk to Royal Norwegian air force base defense members during an F-22 forward deployment to Orland Air Base, Norway, Aug. 15, 2018. The F-22s from the 95th Fighter Squadron, 325th FW, at Tyndall AFB, Fla. trained with Royal Norwegian F-35A II Lightning aircraft as part of a forward deployment from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 17, 2018

News President, Pentagon put off Washington parade – In a stunning move the evening of Aug. 16, the Pentagon announced that President Donald J. Trump’s military parade through the nation’s capital will be postponed until 2019.   Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan’s clearance – President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 17, 2018

Judge: U.S. should soon rule on Army specialist’s citizenship A federal judge says the U.S. government should decide whether to allow a recently discharged Army specialist to become a citizen within three weeks. Yea Ji Sea of South Korea appeared in federal court in Los Angeles Aug. 14. She filed a lawsuit last month demanding...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bob3

High Desert Hangar Stories

Courtesy photograph The Polaris Flight Academy in Lancaster, Calif. Steve Pisanos and Lancaster’s War Eagle Field Of the many people I have met in my life, not one has quite the story that Steve Pisanos has — full of twists...
 
Full Story »

 